Exuberant march stays peaceful

“So much of the rhetoric that we have heard in the past year is hurtful. Human beings deserve respect and I don’t feel we’re getting it,” she said.

MSU Denver student Vincent Cervantes said the purpose of the march was to create a more sustained movement going forward, and that the ultimate goal was to eliminate the failures of the current political system.

However, the goal of the march was not apparent to everyone.

“The protests on Saturday, I have mixed feelings. I feel that protests are a great way to show your ideas and that many people support you and it was a peaceful protest. In that aspect I support it,” said Isaac Cree, an MSU Denver student. “However, actually looking at the women’s march I personally didn’t understand what objectives they were trying to achieve.”

Cree pointed out that on social media, some people felt like they were excluded from the march because their ideas didn’t line up with the ideas of others in the march. He said that he would have liked to have seen the women’s march organized around clearly stated goals. Doing so would make it easy to start a dialogue with the right, of which Cree is a member.

For the immediate future, McLellan plans to turn funnel the march’s energy into a new nonprofit called March on Colorado. The nonprofit will have a two-fold purpose, community organizing and legislative meddling in local politics.