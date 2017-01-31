Exuberant march stays peaceful

Civic Center park was a sea of people on Jan. 21. One hundred thousand strong poured into the park to march for women’s rights and protest President Donald Trump’s inauguration.
“It really came from a feeling of frustration and fear, a basic sense that I can’t sit around and be pissed off. You don’t get bitching rights that way, you have to do something,” said Cheetah McClellan, one of the organizers of the march.
State Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet and Mayor Michael Hancock marched along with protesters and McClellan. Although the march was scheduled at 9:30 a.m., people started gathering as early as an hour prior so that by the time the march started, people were packed like sardines next to each other making it difficult to move inside the park.
While organizers did report two violent incidents, Denver police detective Hansen described the march as peaceful. Many protesters described the atmosphere as positive, although frequent chants decrying Donald Trump as racist took place.
Trish Cullinan said she was at the march to stand up for treating everyone fairly and with equality.
“So much of the rhetoric that we have heard in the past year is hurtful. Human beings deserve respect and I don’t feel we’re getting it,” she said.
MSU Denver student Vincent Cervantes said the purpose of the march was to create a more sustained movement going forward, and that the ultimate goal was to eliminate the failures of the current political system.
However, the goal of the march was not apparent to everyone.
“The protests on Saturday, I have mixed feelings. I feel that protests are a great way to show your ideas and that many people support you and it was a peaceful protest. In that aspect I support it,” said Isaac Cree, an MSU Denver student. “However, actually looking at the women’s march I personally didn’t understand what objectives they were trying to achieve.”
Cree pointed out that on social media, some people felt like they were excluded from the march because their ideas didn’t line up with the ideas of others in the march. He said that he would have liked to have seen the women’s march organized around clearly stated goals. Doing so would make it easy to start a dialogue with the right, of which Cree is a member.
For the immediate future, McLellan plans to turn funnel the march’s energy into a new nonprofit called March on Colorado. The nonprofit will have a two-fold purpose, community organizing and legislative meddling in local politics.