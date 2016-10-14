Experts wrangle over Amendment 69

Opposing sides presented their arguments for and against the universal health care ballot, Amendment 69, in the second “Tap the Vote” forum.

The forum saw medical doctor and ColoradoCare advocate Sen. Irene Aguilar face off against M. Michael Cooke, campaign manager for Coloradans for Coloradans. The debate took place Oct. 5 at the Denver Post Auditorium.

Aguilar appealed to Coloradans’ fairness and responsibility, saying the bill would control costs and ensure comprehensive, lifetime health care for all residents. She described a dysfunctional and fixed corporate system profiting off of sickness.

“We know that our current health care payment system is rigged to benefit rich corporations, many of which are out of state,” Aguilar said. “We Coloradans are responsible. We’re willing to pay our fair share, but we want to be sure we get value for our dollar. No hidden costs in deductibles, copayments, and no narrow networks that prevent us from seeing the doctors we want to see.”

Cooke described the proposal, which relies on increased tax revenue and an unelected 21 member board to make major decisions, as risky, uncertain and unaffordable.