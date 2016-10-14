Experts wrangle over Amendment 69

Opposing sides presented their arguments for and against the universal health care ballot, Amendment 69, in the second “Tap the Vote” forum.
The forum saw medical doctor and ColoradoCare advocate Sen. Irene Aguilar face off against M. Michael Cooke, campaign manager for Coloradans for Coloradans. The debate took place Oct. 5 at the Denver Post Auditorium.
Aguilar appealed to Coloradans’ fairness and responsibility, saying the bill would control costs and ensure comprehensive, lifetime health care for all residents. She described a dysfunctional and fixed corporate system profiting off of sickness.
“We know that our current health care payment system is rigged to benefit rich corporations, many of which are out of state,” Aguilar said. “We Coloradans are responsible. We’re willing to pay our fair share, but we want to be sure we get value for our dollar. No hidden costs in deductibles, copayments, and no narrow networks that prevent us from seeing the doctors we want to see.”
Cooke described the proposal, which relies on increased tax revenue and an unelected 21 member board to make major decisions, as risky, uncertain and unaffordable.
“It’s risky because it is experimental,” Cooke said. “It takes away everything we know today, whether perfect or not, and puts in place an untested system, and it places that in the constitution. It’s uncertain with this 21-member board that will make decisions for us. That’s not a democracy. That’s not the way we do things in a government system.”
Cooke argued that Colorado would be putting itself in a precarious position as the only state to offer universal health care coverage, potentially scaring away insurers and encouraging “medical tourism,” and should make changes through the legislature rather than embed them in the constitution.
“There is still a concern about Colorado going it alone on a program like this,” Cooke said. “That concern doesn’t go away. But taking steps to reform our health care system through the statutory process, that’s what we should be doing instead of scrapping everything for an untested program and putting it in the constitution.”
Aguilar, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 32nd District, said her six years as a state lawmaker have convinced her that there are no legislative options to implement what she sees as necessary change to Colorado’s existing healthcare system.
She referred to controversy surrounding President Barack Obama’s health care law in explaining the ballot’s necessity.
“Unfortunately, since the passage of the Affordable Care Act, health care has been made into a partisan issue,” Aguilar said. “And yet, illness is not partisan. The need to access medical care is not partisan, and putting something in the constitution as I’ve seen with Amendment 64 does lead to the legislature in good faith working to enact the goals of that amendment.”
If approved by voters in November, the bill would require a feasibility study that could take upward of a year before going into effect. A 10 percent payroll tax increase split between employers and employees would provide $25 billion in annual revenue to fund the program.
Both sides cited studies that support their positions, with Cooke saying ColoradoCare would eventually put the state billions in debt. Aguilar argued that the revenue increase would mean a $2.5 billion surplus from “year one.”
The Colorado Commission on Affordable Health Care, commissioned by Aguilar and Republican Sen. Ellen Roberts of Durango, found that Coloradans currently spend upward of $30 billion per year on health care, an increase of 400 percent over the past 20 years.
“Twenty-five billion dollars is less than thirty billion,” Said Aguilar. “You do the math.”