Exclusive luncheon gathers state GOP

The Colorado Republican Party communicated their agenda for this year’s legislative season with party members at a Capitol Club luncheon on Jan. 25.
The Club hosted donors, current legislators and members running for seats in upcoming county races. Although the luncheon was closed to press, several attendees talked about what they hope to see done in the approaching cycle.
“I am always for tax simplification and I’m always for our liberty, because that’s the entire reason we institute government to begin with, which is to ensure the rights of the people,” said Charlie Ehler, who is running for county party chair in El Paso county.
Ehler also said that he would like to see more cooperation between parties and accountability for politicians.
“My issue is that both parties have forgotten that relationships come first and policy comes second,” he said “Otherwise, you end up with policy that only benefits yourself and not everybody.”
The Chairman of the Colorado Republican Party, Steve House, said the party’s agenda for this cycle would tackle several major problems the state will face.
“There’s a number of big issues, right, so everything from how we’re going to deal with healthcare going forward because there’s major changes going on in Washington, to construction defects, to education,” House said.
State Sen. Sue Meals from senate district 2 and member of the executive committee said that she attended the luncheon to hear Sen. Kevin Grantham speak about the goals of the party in the House and the Senate. Grantham represents the same district.
Meals said that one of the big questions was finding an alternative to Obamacare and whether grants could be used in the replacement. The luncheon also provided a platform to discuss how the Republican Party can attract more young adults.
“One of the things they did mention was how to reach out to some of the younger folks, particularly millennials, because they have very different ideas of what they want in life and how to go about getting it,” Meals said.
After the luncheon, Ehler said the religious conscience bill was talked about during the luncheon. The bill was planned to go into committee after the event ended. HB17-1013, or the Free Exercise of Religion bill, would allow Colorado businesses to refuse entering into business agreements with people who violate the beliefs of the owner’s religion.
In 2014 Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood was ordered by a Colorado appeals court to make wedding cakes for gay couples, against their will. Ehler said he would prefer the bill be based on the unconstitutionality of entering a business agreement against your will, rather than on religious freedom.
Some of the bills up first are not garnering the bipartisan support Republican’s hoped for, specifically in the House, where Democrats hold a 37-28 majority. According to ColoradoPolitics. com, House Democrats have already assigned some ideologically important Republican bills to the State Veterans Military Affairs Committee, which is nicknamed the “kill committee.” These bills include a religious conscience bill, a concealed carry in public schools bill and a deadly force against an intruder at a business bill.
Despite this, Chairman House still has optimism and said he expects bipartisan support on issues that absolutely have to get dealt with such as healthcare, housing and education.
“It’s just going to have to happen,” House said.