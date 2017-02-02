Exclusive luncheon gathers state GOP

The Colorado Republican Party communicated their agenda for this year’s legislative season with party members at a Capitol Club luncheon on Jan. 25.

The Club hosted donors, current legislators and members running for seats in upcoming county races. Although the luncheon was closed to press, several attendees talked about what they hope to see done in the approaching cycle.

“I am always for tax simplification and I’m always for our liberty, because that’s the entire reason we institute government to begin with, which is to ensure the rights of the people,” said Charlie Ehler, who is running for county party chair in El Paso county.

Ehler also said that he would like to see more cooperation between parties and accountability for politicians.

“My issue is that both parties have forgotten that relationships come first and policy comes second,” he said “Otherwise, you end up with policy that only benefits yourself and not everybody.”

The Chairman of the Colorado Republican Party, Steve House, said the party’s agenda for this cycle would tackle several major problems the state will face.

“There’s a number of big issues, right, so everything from how we’re going to deal with healthcare going forward because there’s major changes going on in Washington, to construction defects, to education,” House said.

State Sen. Sue Meals from senate district 2 and member of the executive committee said that she attended the luncheon to hear Sen. Kevin Grantham speak about the goals of the party in the House and the Senate. Grantham represents the same district.