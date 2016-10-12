Elephante “I Am The Elephante” review

Producer and songwriter Elephante is without a doubt an up-and-coming icon. Producing an era defining atmosphere, the Harvard graduate walks a thin line between classic pop lyricism and modern electronic dance music.
His debut 9 track EP titled “I Am The Elephante” is a modern symphony of progressive house, synthpop and trap coated in breathy trance-like lyrics. Almost effortlessly, the record glides through rhythmic melodies, delivering a consistent but nostalgic dance beat.
Since releasing the EP the 14th of September, the lead single, “Closer (feat. Bishop),” has gained traction, receiving over 3.5 million Spotify plays.
“You were sharp pain like Novocaine, we’ll ride the waves inside, you know it’s true, this love for you inside” slowly sings Bishop to the 1-2 club beat.
Written in the extremely simple pattern of refrain, pre-chorus, chorus and repeat, the track is instantly captivating with its simplicity. While it starts strong, the mindless repetition fails to captivate its audience wholeheartedly.
Lacking a lyrical bridge, the track also fails to establish resolution to the angst of the steamy lovestruck relationship. Saturated in power, the dreamy and powerful track pulled me in easily enough, unfortunately I had to fight to keep from drowning out the track as just noise.
Quickly redeemed by the third track, “Catching On (feat. Nevve),” Elephante takes us deep into a bittersweet chase.
“Love is anguish, both in and out the soul, I’ve been wrong every time,” sings Nevve. “I’m catching on to you. You steer me wrong, you do.”
Driven by precise lyrical composition, not only is the track the turning point of the album, but it’s the high point as well. Introduced with a simple xylophone and some finger snaps, ambiance and grainy synthesizers dance like oil meeting water. Elephante’s control of the record is more present here than anywhere else.
While the intimate moods and aesthetics are a definite mark of a passionate artist, the high-energy atmosphere of the record can sometimes be overpowering in juxtaposition to the tracks.
Detached from reality with its heavy futuristic sounds, “I Am The Elephante” has the power to devour its audience instantly. Almost obvious with its avoidance of lyrical cliches, each track is written brief yet thick in connotation, and the EP pushes pop to its boundaries. Shameless in its pursuit of poetry, the album explores power through grace.
Met Media Grade: B+