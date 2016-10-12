Elephante “I Am The Elephante” review

Producer and songwriter Elephante is without a doubt an up-and-coming icon. Producing an era defining atmosphere, the Harvard graduate walks a thin line between classic pop lyricism and modern electronic dance music.

His debut 9 track EP titled “I Am The Elephante” is a modern symphony of progressive house, synthpop and trap coated in breathy trance-like lyrics. Almost effortlessly, the record glides through rhythmic melodies, delivering a consistent but nostalgic dance beat.

Since releasing the EP the 14th of September, the lead single, “Closer (feat. Bishop),” has gained traction, receiving over 3.5 million Spotify plays.

“You were sharp pain like Novocaine, we’ll ride the waves inside, you know it’s true, this love for you inside” slowly sings Bishop to the 1-2 club beat.