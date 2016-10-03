Education knows no age at MSU Denver

Charles Hinshaw attended his first semester at MSU Denver in 1965. Hinshaw did not finish his degree then, as he suffered with some obstacles in his life, but after 50 years he is back.
Seventy-year-old Hinshaw is starting off the year with two to three classes each semester.
“In 1965 it was a totally different situation than it is now. It was a brand new first year of the school. There was a seven- story building right at the corner of 14th and Cherokee and that was the main student building,” Hinshaw said.
There were neither student activities nor student centers. The campus was made up of the main student building and a few other classrooms along West Colfax Avenue. However, it does not compare with what MSU Denver has today.
Although MSU Denver is now surrounded by contemporary looking buildings and new renovations, Hinshaw’s reasoning and motivation behind returning was thanks to his wife.
“My wife inspired me to return because I was profoundly depressed and she more or less told me that if I didn’t get up and go with her that she was going to leave me behind,” Hinshaw said.
During this period Hinshaw went through a strong depression and decided to give up on life. Hinshaw spent his career refurbishing pianos and furniture pieces. He worked on beautiful 9-foot-long grand pianos, which allowed him to open up his own business. Hinshaw had always been a musician and enjoyed spending his time fixing up pianos and finding new ways to better them.
Making, fixing and playing the piano was a passion Hinshaw had since he was young. He was able to nurture this passion through his work. After having been employed at the piano company for 40 years the company went out of business, because of the decline in piano purchases. This was a major factor that came into play with his depression. Unemployed and depressed, Hinshaw turned to drugs and alcohol.
Later, Hinshaw attempted to better his life and registered at Red Rocks Community College. His depression kept this from being a successful endeavor. Not able to continue with his education at Red Rocks Community College, Hinshaw’s wife, Teddy Rowe, decided something had to be done. “ I wouldn’t leave him behind. I couldn’t,” Rowe said.
Once Hinshaw understood his wife’s frustration, he decided to do something and follow in her footsteps.
“I would have to let her go and I certainly wasn’t going to let her go,” Hinshaw said.
“It was something that I had to do. I couldn’t stand seeing him depressed and doing nothing with his life anymore. It was getting too old and something had to be done,” Rowe said.
After declaring a major, the rest of the road became clear for this returning Roadrunner.
“Everyone here in the Auraria Campus was very helpful,”Hinshaw said. “The only issue I faced was being labeled as a returning student. Even after 50 years, they still considered me an original Roadrunner,” Hinshaw said.
The only difference was that his extended lead was longer than most returning students.
Hinshaw met difficulty with his credit transfers. Many of the classes from 1965 have been done away with and their replacements may not hold any similarities. Nevertheless, after some paperwork , Hinshaw was able to continue on with his education and strive for his goal of becoming a clinical psychologist and devoting himself to helping people overcome addictions.
“I think it’s a great decision. Who else would know more and help more than an individual who actually went through what most patients will go through,” said Rowe.
If it were not for the university, Hinshaw might not have been able to continue with his education. His first intent was to attend Regis University because of his major, but he ended up back at MSU Denver.
“Whoa, look how much this has changed. It’s such a fabulous place. It’s got all these old buildings with the unique architecture and these fabulous new buildings,”Hinshaw said nostalgically. “This has become such a magnificent place, and yet it has that same feeling as it did back in 1965!”
Both Hinshaw and his wife are certain that MSU Denver was the right choice. “It’s the best learning environment to have. I absolutely love the diversity of this multicultural, multiracial, and multi-economic campus,” Hinshaw said.