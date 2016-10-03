Education knows no age at MSU Denver

Charles Hinshaw attended his first semester at MSU Denver in 1965. Hinshaw did not finish his degree then, as he suffered with some obstacles in his life, but after 50 years he is back.

Seventy-year-old Hinshaw is starting off the year with two to three classes each semester.

“In 1965 it was a totally different situation than it is now. It was a brand new first year of the school. There was a seven- story building right at the corner of 14th and Cherokee and that was the main student building,” Hinshaw said.

There were neither student activities nor student centers. The campus was made up of the main student building and a few other classrooms along West Colfax Avenue. However, it does not compare with what MSU Denver has today.

Although MSU Denver is now surrounded by contemporary looking buildings and new renovations, Hinshaw’s reasoning and motivation behind returning was thanks to his wife.

“My wife inspired me to return because I was profoundly depressed and she more or less told me that if I didn’t get up and go with her that she was going to leave me behind,” Hinshaw said.

During this period Hinshaw went through a strong depression and decided to give up on life. Hinshaw spent his career refurbishing pianos and furniture pieces. He worked on beautiful 9-foot-long grand pianos, which allowed him to open up his own business. Hinshaw had always been a musician and enjoyed spending his time fixing up pianos and finding new ways to better them.