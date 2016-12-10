Educating and inspiring youth through graffiti art

Graffiti is often seen as an eyesore and a burden on a community. However, with programs like Writerz Blok in San Diego and Colorado Crush in Denver, that sentiment is changing. Many artists and writers within the graffiti community acknowledge the tremendous difference there is between legal and illegal graffiti.

Legal graffiti programs like Writerz Blok in San Diego and events like Colorado Crush and those hosted by LeSage in Denver aim to establish an environment where creativity, camaraderie and self confidence can flourish. Illegal graffiti is more so about creating a name for the writer and leaving their mark, oftentimes destroying public or private property. In Colorado, illegal graffiti writers can be charged with criminal property damage for defacing or damaging private or public property without the owner’s consent. According to the Colorado Offices of Legislative Legal Services, the charge and penalty of the crime depends on the value of the property that was damaged and prior similar offenses. The charges and potential sentences range in jail or prison time and fines. If the cost of the damage is less than $500, the charge could be a Class two Misdemeanor that carries three months to one year in jail and $250 to $1,000 in fines which is the minimum punishment.

Colorado Crush, a street art and graffiti festival that takes place in RiNo district every year, aims to redefine what art means to the Denver community. Started in 2009, the Crush has featured artists from around the world to celebrate the beauty, creativity and culture of street art and graffiti. Pisto Rish, a former coordinator for the Crush, said the event has helped the RiNo district tremendously. “All the street art has brought major increases in property value. It’s helped turn the RiNo into one of the most desirable neighborhoods for businesses, living and tourism,” Rish said. Since the event’s inception, RiNo has become a hotspot for urban art admirers, joining the likes of the Santa Fe art district and South Broadway. Michael LeSage, better known as Mike Giant, is a national graffiti, tattoo and graphic design figure who founded the clothing brand REBEL8. LeSage currently lives in Boulder, where he offers weekly all-ages open drawing nights in his studio.

In 2015, he threw monthly parties for young adults centered around the subcultures of skateboarding, breakdancing, art and cycling. LeSage did admit that graffiti can have positive and negative associations and said, “On the one hand, it can be a great activity for building confidence, overcoming obstacles and developing artistic abilities. On the other hand, it promotes stealing, trespassing in the middle of the night and evading police.” LeSage is also a big name graffiti artist who has painted in the yard at Writerz Blok, a program and community center in California. “I’ve painted at Writerz Blok a few times and I think it’s a cool thing. It’s great to see kids making new friends and learning about art together. I think similar programs would benefit kids anywhere,” he said.

According to Shouse California Law Group, vandalism is a “wobbler” in California law, which means prosecutors can file either misdemeanor or felony charges depending on the specifics. All potential sentences include up to one year in jail or prison, but fines can range from $1,000 to $50,000. Writerz Blok was founded in 1999 by graffiti artist Sergio “Serg” Gonzalez in Southeastern San Diego. Centered in a lower income neighborhood infamous for gang activity, drugs, violence and graffiti, many of the youth come from broken homes or troubled backgrounds and don’t have strong role models in their lives. Gonzalez wanted to create a space where at risk youth could be creative. The nonprofit organization didn’t have much support from the community and thus had to move from place to place quite frequently. “They just thought we were training vandals,” Gonzalez said. “We wanted to show people that there is talented youth in this community, they just need a way to express it.” Working in partnership with the Jacobs Family Foundation, Gonzalez and his fellow mentors guide the kids in their community into available artistic career paths. The mentors encourage the kids to graduate high school or receive their GED certificate and move on to junior college or trade schools. They train and teach young adults in what Gonzalez calls alternative arts. These include activities like screen printing, photography and graffiti art history.

The center also recently launched a graphic design curriculum certified by San Diego State University and City College that gives students who graduate a micro certification in graphic design and printing. One of the program’s former students, Kuya, said that being a part of the community at Writerz Blok was crucial to his career. “We have a lot of people who come from other places around the world to come here to paint. I met a lot of people here who I looked up to back when I was a kid looking at graffiti magazines. I’ve met them live, which is really cool. Writing with all these writers I looked up to helped inspire me, “ he said. Because of his time at Writerz Blok, Kuya has been working with a local brand, Tribal, and has done mural work for the city. Gonzalez, a former guerrilla style graffiti artist, acknowledged the difference between his past life and that of the present. “We were part of the problem. It’s funny now to say we’re part of the solution,” he said.