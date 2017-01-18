Drones come to Turnhalle, hint at future of industry

Ideas were flying while recognition for breakthroughs were given at the Rocky Mountain Unmanned Aircraft Systems holiday party.
CEO and Founder of Unmanned Aircraft Systems USA, Skip Miller, who won an award for his survey of the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve is also so daring to use his aircrafts to fly into storms and volcanoes.
“Yes, right in the hole of a supercell thunderstorm. Stuck within 45 minutes in there and came out. We were shocked,” Miller said.
However, Miller was never in any physical danger. That’s because it was his company’s fixed wing drone, Tempest, that managed to make the dangerous flight into the storm unscathed. Currently, only specialized Air Force and NOAA manned aircrafts are willing to withstand hurricane force winds to gather data from storms.
MSU Denver’s Unmanned Aeronautical Systems club helped host the Rocky Mountain Unmanned Aircraft System Professionals holiday party in the Tivoli Turnhalle on Dec. 14.
The Rocky Mountain Unmanned Aircraft Systems Professionals are a group of people in the unmanned aviation industry who frequently meet up to discuss changes and progress in the industry while also networking. UAS refers to a more complex version of a drone. A UAS is not just the drone but includes the ground controller and specialized communication system used to control the aircraft. In order to become a UAS pilot, an aviation license is required.
“The real initiative for most of us is to be focused on the industry verticals where we can build clients. We always look for these type of things to keep promoting the business and seeing where we can share each other’s opportunities,” said Phillip Moffett, founder of Blue Atmos.
Craig Gallagher, an MSU Denver alumni and founder of Micro Aerial Inspection and Mapping, said that the functions are a good way to support the UAS industry and the hard work put in by its members.
Currently, the Federal Aviation Administration has many restrictions on UAS operation. However, those guidelines are in the process of being relaxed. One change is that the FAA no longer requires that UAV pilots to receive a full pilot’s license.
“They’ve been doing a lot in Colorado to reduce the legislation,” Gallagher said.
For this holiday party, many of the industry professionals gathered to share stories, compare work and educate each other on new changes. A couple of companies were even awarded for their hard work this year, with UASUSA awarded for their survey work in the San Luis Valley.
Olivier Brousse, owner of 3DVistas, said that missions like the Tempest’s flight into a storm are more valuable because even if the plane goes down, the pilot is still safe.
Brousse started engineering drones seven years ago when drones were just beginning to take off. Trained as a software programmer, Brouse started out simply trying to take wildlife photography as a hobby. He began with putting sensors on cameras in the wild and evolved to building his own versions of UAS’ with cameras to take more specialized wildlife photography. Now he engineers UAVs with unique ideas like dual propellers stacked on top of each wing.
The industry of unmanned aviation has been progressing quickly. Many of the attendees at the holiday party stated how the devices can save time, work and even lives.
“I think that drones are a much bigger industry than most people foresee happening. It’s going to be integrated into our daily life. You see it through companies like Amazon trying to do flights. You see it through Pizza Hut trying to do deliveries,” said Josh Schroeder, vice president of MSU Denver’s unmanned aeronautical systems club. “It’s going to be part of the future and there’s more than just an aviation capital.”