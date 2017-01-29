Derrick Clark suspended and Roadrunners falter late, lose to Griffins in two overtimes

The post Cam Williams era began for the Roadrunners’ men’s basketball team on Jan. 28 when they lost 83-76 in double overtime to the Westminster Griffins.

MSU Denver was also without head coach Derrick Clark as he was serving the first of a three game suspension. The reason for the suspension was not released by the athletics department, but athletic director Anthony Grant issued a statement that the suspension was not a legal matter, but a personnel matter, and that further details would “not be provided or discussed,” at this time.

The Runners fell to 8-7 in the conference and 12-10 overall. They remain in fifth place in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

It was a low scoring and chippy first half that ended tied at 23. Senior guard Brian Howard was assessed a flagrant-1 foul when he tried to stop a breakaway by the Griffins, and later in the half senior forward Andre Harris had a huge blocked shot that led to a scuffle and a technical foul on the Griffins.

Junior guard Peter Møller led the team in the first half with eight points, but Harris was the aggressor for the Runners. Harris finished the half with seven points but was a force on defense with two blocks and a steal.

Sophomore forward Travis Devashrayee led the Griffins in the first half with nine points.

After only making one in the first half, the three pointers started falling like raindrops for the Runners in the second half. Møller, freshman guard Alec Williams and Howard all hit a three in the first 10 minutes of the half to give MSU Denver a 41-33 lead.

The Griffins took the lead with a minute and a half left in the game when sophomore guard Enrique Cortes fouled Griffins’ player Mason Smith, who made the two free throws and put Westminster up 57-55. On the next play, Cortes drove the baseline and drew a shooting foul and made both baskets to tie the game.

On the next possession, the Griffins made two free throws, and then all hell broke loose. Williams turned the ball over for the Runners, but Cortes stole the ball right back with 15 seconds left in the game. The ball got to Møller in the corner for a three with 10 seconds left, but he missed, and the ball bounced around until Williams finally got it in the key, took a dribble and got fouled while shooting. He hit both of his free throws with five seconds left in the game to tie it at 59.

Westminster junior forward Dayon Goodman then ran the length of the court and put up a 10-foot runner, but it went in and out and the game went into overtime.

In overtime, the Griffins controlled for most of the period. Goodman hit two shots early in the period, and Westminster was up four points. The Runners came back after two Sunday Dech free throws and were down two points and on defense. Cortes drew an offensive foul on Griffins points guard Zerrion Payton, and who else but Williams hit a long two pointer with five seconds left in the game to tie it at 66. Harris blocked the last second attempt by the Griffins to send the game into a second overtime.

In the second overtime, the Runners couldn’t get open shots and started turning the ball over and committing fouls, and the Griffins capitalized.

Møller led the team with 22 points in the loss. Harris had 17 points and Howard had 15. The Runners travel to South Dakota next weekend to take on Black Hills State and South Dakota School of Mines.