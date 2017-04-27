Earth Day the Denver way: March for Science

The morning of April 22 greeted Earth Day marchers with cold and rain, but the clouds parted and sun welcomed an estimated 10,000 attendees at Denver’s first March for Science Rally in Downtown Denver. Marchers gathered in and around Civic Center Park’s amphitheatre to march for the spirit of Earth day. The event took place at 10 a.m., with the march winding through the east-side of downtown. While the majority of those in attendance marched for 14 blocks through 15th and 17th Street and back around to the Colorado State Capitol, there were still activities, information tables, and live music for people to engage with. Organized by the Sierra Club, a grassroots organization where multiple guest speakers from green energy sponsors to elected

house officials were scheduled.

“It demonstrates to lawmakers how many people really care about climate change and caring for the Earth,” said Jeff Neuman-Lee one of the organizers for The March for Science event.

A number of marchers formed a human ring around the Colorado State Capitol to signify the importance of working together for this one planet, while others gathered environmental information from vendors and listened to house representative and their policies.

Government officials, such as Colorado State Representatives Chris Hansen and Joe Salazar, gathered before the capitol to address the crowd on the importance of renewable energy while also noting the accomplishments Colorado has made with environmental practices.

“Colorado has been a leader in the new energy transition, but we cannot rest on our past success. We must recommit to the goal of a clean energy system, which will help create jobs, grow our economy, and protect our environment,” Hansen said.

Elected officials couldn’t stress enough the importance of young minds in the new scientific fields relating to clean energy systems in the near future.

Democrat Leslie Harod, of Colorado House District 8 and first LGBTQ African American to serve as a state representative, said that science literacy is a starting place for many young minds today.

“We need to make sure that all of our schools, all of our communities young and old, black and white, that all of our young people have an opportunity to learn about science,” Herod said.

Several sponsors and guest speakers engaged with marchers at booth tables, informing marchers how to get involved in their community. One of many ways to get involved is through the Sierra Club, a grassroots organization dedicated to the education and practices of Earth’s natural ecosystems and environmental resources. The organization also works with community members by providing guidance on how to move forward and create environmental change . Multiple communities and resources are available for today’s youth culture to help educate the future scientist of tomorrow, such as new science programs in schools and through higher education.

What elected officials couldn’t stress enough is the importance of youthful influence on matters like climate change. Hansen and Harod are both supporters for the presence of unity around the issue of climate and environmental concern. Earth Day brought 10,000 people together, not only to celebrate the earth, but to generate awareness for it.