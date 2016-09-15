Denver stands with Standing Rock

People from over 400 different Native American tribes and other supporters came together on Sept. 8 at the state Capitol building in Denver to stand in solidarity with the protesters at Standing Rock.

“They took away our land. They took away our language. But they cannot take away our future,” said Jared Rain, one of the speakers at the rally.

The crowd chanted, “Water is life! Water is life!” throughout the night. Doug Good Feather, a speaker at the rally, said part of the reason for the protest is to preserve drinking water for future generations. Where there are oil pipelines, he said, there are also risks of oil spills. The people of Standing Rock are very well aware of the risks that may follow from the construction of the DAP he explained to the crowd.

The Dakota Access Pipeline AP is an oil pipeline owned by Energy Transfer Partners, a Texas oil company. The pipeline would go through Illinois, Iowa, South and North Dakota.

Standing Rock is a reservation in North Dakota, primarily occupied by the Sioux Natives. According to the court documents filed for the injunction, Archaeologist Tim Mentz Sr. spotted stone features in the pipeline route that made him confident the land was used for burial ground and contained significant cultural importance. Mentz said in a court declaration that sites valued by Standing Rock and other tribes will be destroyed by the pipeline.

This plan has caused distress throughout the Standing Rock community. The proposed area within North Dakota goes under Lake Oahe and other parts of Standing Rock Land. Lake Oahe provides drinking water for the people of Standing Rock. The various tribes and many other supporters have carried a month-long protest with the hope of stopping the further construction of the pipeline.

A federal judge ruled Sept. 9 to go ahead and continue with the construction of the DAP. After the ruling was issued, the Department of Justice and the Department of the Army temporarily stopped construction because it was on Army Corps land bordering Lake Oahe.

Good Feather also mentioned other water crisis, such as the recent one in Flint Michigan. They want to protect future generations from the contamination of their drinking water and other environmental problems.

“This is a fight for our children so they can have what we have,” said Good Feather.

Rain suggested turning to solar and wind energy rather than oil which he said is becoming outdated.

The Native Americans who gathered at the Capitol on Sept. 8 called it a prayer rally rather than a protest.

Leaders at the event engaged everyone in prayer and also led the burning of sage, a custom practiced by indigenous communities to cleanse a space. They said they are sending their prayers to those who are giving their support in person at Standing Rock, and also asked their ancestors for help.

In light of some occurrences of violence at Standing Rock rallies, the the event organizers’ goal was to keep the rally peaceful. Over the labor day weekend, more reports of violence at the rallies surfaced. Protesters were pepper sprayed and bitten by guard dogs that belonged to security.

Organizers for the Denver event stated on their Facebook page, “This is NOT a violent walk and this is NOT a protest. We are respecting what Standing Rock has asked and that is to stand in a peaceful way. Anyone who chooses to act in a disrespectful way will be asked to leave.”