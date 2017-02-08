Denver rallies around Islamic community

Denverites answered a Facebook call to protest President Donald Trump’s executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries at Civic Center Park Feb. 4.

Brandishing handmade signs written in Arabic and English and waving American flags, protesters stood in solidarity with their Muslim neighbors. Kristen Andersen stood beneath the greek pillars in the amphitheater wearing pink on both her hijab and the sign she held. Standing beside her was her friend Leticia Calderon and her daughter Rachel. They were at the protest to not just make their voices heard over the travel ban, but to also support Andersen.

“I wanted to stand for our vision of America,” Andersen said, explaining that her vision was a diverse and inclusive country.

Looking on, Leticia Calderon said, “Kristen is awesome, how can they ban her?”

The president’s travel ban was put on hold by a temporary restraining order by Federal District Court Judge James Robart on Friday. Lawyers for the administration failed to stay the order in Federal Appeals Court. Judge Robart’s order stops the administration from imposing the 90 day travel limitation and restores travel from the seven affected countries for people that have already been properly vetted.

Despite that development, there was an undercurrent of fear running beneath the entire protest.

“I mean, look at the countries that are being targeted. It’s like seven Islamic countries. It’s the beginning of a Muslim ban, it seems like it. I think it will get worse, but that this is the start,” Frank Vanbaelinghem said. Vanbaelinghem is the leader for the Colorado chapter of the Islamic Circle of North America. His group was at the event handing out water and donuts, as well as educating people on what he said was the true representation of Islam. His group also helps out with relief efforts during catastrophes.