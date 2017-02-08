Denver rallies around Islamic community

Denverites answered a Facebook call to protest President Donald Trump’s executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries at Civic Center Park Feb. 4.
Brandishing handmade signs written in Arabic and English and waving American flags, protesters stood in solidarity with their Muslim neighbors. Kristen Andersen stood beneath the greek pillars in the amphitheater wearing pink on both her hijab and the sign she held. Standing beside her was her friend Leticia Calderon and her daughter Rachel. They were at the protest to not just make their voices heard over the travel ban, but to also support Andersen.
“I wanted to stand for our vision of America,” Andersen said, explaining that her vision was a diverse and inclusive country.
Looking on, Leticia Calderon said, “Kristen is awesome, how can they ban her?”
The president’s travel ban was put on hold by a temporary restraining order by Federal District Court Judge James Robart on Friday. Lawyers for the administration failed to stay the order in Federal Appeals Court. Judge Robart’s order stops the administration from imposing the 90 day travel limitation and restores travel from the seven affected countries for people that have already been properly vetted.
Despite that development, there was an undercurrent of fear running beneath the entire protest.
“I mean, look at the countries that are being targeted. It’s like seven Islamic countries. It’s the beginning of a Muslim ban, it seems like it. I think it will get worse, but that this is the start,” Frank Vanbaelinghem said. Vanbaelinghem is the leader for the Colorado chapter of the Islamic Circle of North America. His group was at the event handing out water and donuts, as well as educating people on what he said was the true representation of Islam. His group also helps out with relief efforts during catastrophes.
Rawia Daud studies accounting at MSU Denver. She comes from Sudan, one of the banned countries. Daud is a permanent resident of the United States, and administration has stopped banning people with green cards from re-entering the country. However, she said she had a cousin who flew to the United States to join her husband, but was stopped at the airport and taken back.
“Our countries have wars and we need a place to go to,” Daud said. “We have opportunities here more than we have in our countries, so he should let whoever wants to come here have success and stand up for themselves.”
Adam Digiorgio and Brendan Ray were also at the protest. Digiorgio is an MSU Denver student and Ray is an administrative assistant and tutor for the TRiO program at MSU Denver. Ray’s classroom is diverse and includes Muslim students along with children of immigrant parents.
“We have Muslim students. And we have students from the Middle East going to our school,” Digiorgio said. “It could affect them if they have family overseas and want to go and see them. It’d be hard to come back.”
Digiorgio classified the ban as discriminatory for several reasons. He cited Rudy Giuliani’s comments on a Sunday morning news program regarding how the administration asked him to make a Muslim ban pass legal muster was one of the things that convinced him that the travel ban was discriminatory. Digiorgio also pointed out that the administration wasn’t banning Christian refugees from the same countries and that none of the countries hit by the ban held business ties with President Trump. He added that he believed the ban would go to the Supreme Court and could end with Trump being impeached.
Batula Mohamed, another MSU Denver student, said that the ban impacted her because she was both an immigrant and refugee from Somalia.
“Looking, at like, how everything’s taken place, like people standing up for us, I feel that we’re going to win. We’re going to overcome it somehow,” she said. “If nobody stands up for us, it’s going to be terrible.”