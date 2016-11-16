Thousands converge in Denver to protest Donald Trump

“I started looking for some support groups in the Denver area since I’ve only been here one and half years. Then I started to post in the groups, asking if anyone wanted to get together for some support and maybe a walk,” Nolde said. “Well, the response I got showed me that people not only wanted to get together for a hug, but they wanted to cry out and have their voices heard. They want to know they matter in the place they call home.”

What began as a request to organize a small number of people to voice their concerns, transformed into a full movement in a couple of days.

“Even though I had five Facebook friends in Denver, I decided to make an event. I would have been happy if 20 people showed up just for support. At most, I was expecting 50. I haven’t seen this kind of response to an activist event that I’ve planned, ever. It’s just proof that so many people feel they are unheard, unseen and unsafe,” Nolde said.

Thursday’s peaceful assembly started with a few handfuls of people in front of the Capitol building. An hour later, the gathering spilled over the lawn and sidewalk and onto Grant Street. The diverse crowd of all ages and ethnicities held colorful picket signs and roared chants of a wide variety including, “Love Trumps Hate” and “We Reject the President-elect.”