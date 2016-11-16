Thousands converge in Denver to protest Donald Trump

The cries of thousands of Colorado citizen’s echoed through the streets of Denver on Nov. 10 to protest against the recent president-elect, Donald Trump.
Denver was one of several cities across the country that experienced protesting following the election results. Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, New York City and many others reported having thousands protest- ing in the street on Nov. 9. Denver was included in these nationwide outcries with around a hundred protesters who assembled at Barnum Park Wednesday evening. Thursday night’s protest, however, gained even more traction, with thousands of participants marching from Capitol Hill to 16th Street Mall and winding up at the State Capitol Building.
One of the leading organizers of the protest, Dezy Nolde, also known as Qween Phoenix, is a social activist who helped organize the event by creating an event page on Facebook.
“I started looking for some support groups in the Denver area since I’ve only been here one and half years. Then I started to post in the groups, asking if anyone wanted to get together for some support and maybe a walk,” Nolde said. “Well, the response I got showed me that people not only wanted to get together for a hug, but they wanted to cry out and have their voices heard. They want to know they matter in the place they call home.”
What began as a request to organize a small number of people to voice their concerns, transformed into a full movement in a couple of days.
“Even though I had five Facebook friends in Denver, I decided to make an event. I would have been happy if 20 people showed up just for support. At most, I was expecting 50. I haven’t seen this kind of response to an activist event that I’ve planned, ever. It’s just proof that so many people feel they are unheard, unseen and unsafe,” Nolde said.
Thursday’s peaceful assembly started with a few handfuls of people in front of the Capitol building. An hour later, the gathering spilled over the lawn and sidewalk and onto Grant Street. The diverse crowd of all ages and ethnicities held colorful picket signs and roared chants of a wide variety including, “Love Trumps Hate” and “We Reject the President-elect.”
73-year-old Patricia Taylor voiced her concerns over the decision and reflected on its impact in relation to American politics in the past.
“I was around for the ‘60s, for the assassination of President Kennedy, for 9/11, for Watergate. The list goes on and on, and in my opinion this is the worst thing that’s ever happened to our country since I was born, and I was born in World War II,” Taylor said. “We’ve already lost so much stature in the world. But we need to remain really vigilant because he’s coming after everything. Speak your mind, don’t be silenced.”
As the night edged on and the protesters made their way across Grant Street and Capitol Hill to the heart of 16th Street Mall, the sheer number of attendees forced several road closures. Sections of I-25 were shut down by Denver police as crowds made their way across Auraria Parkway.
Attendee Olivia Miller participated to engage with the community and relieve her sense of isolation following the aftermath.
“I was so shattered and so shocked after hearing the results that I felt like I was alone and I had nowhere to direct my energy, Miller said. “This is bringing me a gathering of like-minded people in a peaceful way that we can come together, express our feelings, and hopefully find a path forward and a way to impact this situation.”
As swarms of protesters made their way through 16th Street Mall, across 17th Street and finally circling back to the Capitol building, the protest finished its first wave. A smaller crowd continued walking and chanting their messages through East Colfax before the night came to an end. Nolde said that Thursday night’s protest will not be the last of her efforts to organize followers and continue spreading the message.
“I plan on hopefully teaming up with some organizations and keeping steady protests and meetings going. The people have spoken. We need this,” Nolde said.
It is still unclear exactly how many demonstrations like these will continue in Denver in days to come. However, it won’t be the last, with another protest scheduled on Jan. 20, the date of Trump’s inauguration. As massive protests continue to sprawl out in major cities nationwide, the country appears to be divided, leaving many angry, confused and uncertain about what the future holds.
