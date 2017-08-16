President Dr. Janine Davidson holds first cabinet meeting

At her first cabinet meeting on August 7, MSU Denver President Davidson introduced her administration and its conceptual structure.

Davidson gave a list of guiding principles for herself and her administration, including healthy work/life balance, open-mindedness, good time management, respect, trust, transparency and open communication. She briefly discussed the concept of shared governance and how she feels “it’s a good idea.” She started the cabinet meeting by saying, “This is an important forum, it allows me to hear what is happening in our community and what is on your mind.”

Davidson stated, “I certainly don’t have all the answers, if I did, I could do all your jobs. But I don’t. So, I need lots of ideas from you. I am open minded about new ways of doing things.”

Despite her last job before taking the reigns at MSU Denver, which was the undersecretary of the Navy, she has no intentions of bringing a top-down military style leadership.