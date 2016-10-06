David Ortiz: A big farewell to Big Papi

A thick fog covers the tallest buildings throughout Boston as the crowds at Fenway take to their feet. They stand to give a heroic send-off to the man who continually renewed the strength of one of the most iconic cities in the United States. That man is David Ortiz. Ortiz, also known by his nickname, Big Papi, saw his final stand begin as his regular season play came to an end on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. He entered one of the greatest send-offs of all time in a pre-game ceremony that started with a walk to the pitcher’s mound as the resounding sound of 37,497 fans chanting “Papi” filled the brisk fall air. He was given a solid gold Big Papi bat, a custom pair of No. 34 L.L. Bean boots and was even graced by the attendance of the president of the Dominican Republic, Danilo Medina, who threw out the first pitch to Ortiz. One is more likely to be electrocuted in a rubber suit than to find a Bostonian who does not know the meaning of the No. 34, a number that as of next year will be retired by the Red Sox organization. Ortiz led the Red Sox to their World Series victory in 2004, the season that ended their 86-year World Series drought and ended the “Curse of the Bambino,” a superstition that supposedly began when the Red Sox traded one of the best baseball players of all-time, Babe Ruth, or as he is commonly known,”The Bambino.”

Destiny was spelled O-R-T-I-Z as Papi recorded three postseason walk-off home runs in 11 days, two of which contributed to the unthinkable as the Red Sox came back from a three-game deficit to beat the New York Yankees during one of the greatest American League Championship Series ever played. It was unprecedented. No team had ever come back after losing the first three games of a seven-game series – prior to the Red Sox. The 2004 season opened the f loodgate for two more championships in 2007 and 2013. In both, Big Papi was a major contributor. Early in the 2013 season, Boston and the nation were struck with tragedy at the finish line of the Boston Marathon, which trembled when two bombs exploded. The terrorist attack rocked the city to its foundation and it was in that darkness that the gleam of the Red Sox shone brightest, with Ortiz holding the light. “Boston Strong” was created, and the Sox set out on a mission. They drove a path through the playoffs with everyone in Boston behind them. The end result was lifting the Commissioner’s Trophy as the Red Sox simultaneously lifted the weight of every Bostonian, raising the city from the ashes and reminding the world of the glory found in baseball.

As memories of one of the greatest clutch-hitting players in the history of baseball came rushing back to the fans throughout Fenway on that second day of October, Ortiz took the microphone to give his own thanks. “I want to thank a lot of people, but I’m gonna try to make it short, I promise. First of all I want to thank God,” Ortiz said. He thanked his mom and dad, and showed appreciation for the loving support of all his family, inside and outside of the Red Sox organization, who have been with him throughout his career. He took a pause, got down on one knee, removed his hat, and extended a tremendous thanks to all the fans in Boston. He became emotional as roars erupted throughout Fenway. As the tears ran down his face, he finished his thank you speech and accepted his gifts while reminiscing with teammates old and new. He then exited the field and prepared for his first at-bat against the Toronto Blue Jays. Unfortunately, the Red Sox went hitless through the first seven innings and ended up losing 2-1. The game was slow, the weather was dreary, and the fans were cold, but every time Big Papi stood at the plate, hearts were warmed and everyone stood in unison to cheer on their hero. Ortiz hit a slow ground ball and was thrown out at first in his last regular season at bat. His body language signaled that he knew what was unfolding in front of him.