Dave Matthews rocks the vote in Denver

South African-born singer-songwriter Dave Matthews performed a solo concert Monday, Oct. 10, at the National Western Complex Stadium Arena in support of Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine.

Matthews’ nearly 30-minute solo set featured Dave Matthews Band staples, “Ants Marching,” “One Sweet World,” and “Satellite.” Samurai Cop, a new song which debuted earlier this year, was performed for the second time solo, while “Loving Wings” was played solo for the first time since 2002.

Matthews used the stage as a sounding board to touch on one particular issue that’s driving the 2016 election.

“Politicians are talking a lot about immigrants these days,” Matthews said. “I’m an immigrant. I’m a foreigner. You’re damn right I’m a foreigner. This is my home, but I am an immigrant. I didn’t take anybody’s job, but I came here to work. I love it and I think I have more in common with most immigrants than anything else who came to work and didn’t come to take anybody’s jobs. We came here because we believe in something that this place could stand for and hopefully it will. In a way, we’re all a little bit immigrants, you know? We are standing on colonized ground.”

After the concert, Kaine addressed the crowd of roughly 1,700. He recounted the second presidential debate, praised Hillary Clinton’s performance and denounced Donald Trump’s vulgar language.

Clinton currently has an 84.1 percent chance to win Colorado’s nine electoral votes, according to fivethirtyeight.com’s polls-only forecast. Trump has a 18.9 percent chance of winning Colorado’s electoral votes.

Concert Setlist

Ants Marching

One Sweet World

Samurai Cop

Satellite

Loving Wings

Don’t Drink the Water