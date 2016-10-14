Crushing loss doesn’t have to mean giving up

I have experienced my fair share of hard knocks in life, but I consider myself to be very lucky in terms of loss.
My granddad passed away in February 2014. While I am sad that my son, his “little bit,” won’t grow up spending summers with him in the mountains learning to fish, I know that he lived a long and fulfilling life. Besides grandad, I didn’t know the feeling of losing someone I loved. I definitely didn’t understand the aching loss of losing someone too soon. That is until, Sept. 5, 2016.
That day will be etched on my heart and mind as long as my memory behooves me. Because on this day, I experienced something horrific. I experienced something that I think about and replay in my mind every single day. I think about all the lives this tragedy has affected and all the heartache that is still to come.
Six years ago, I was blessed to meet someone who almost instantaneously became my best friend. She is my little recracker with a sailor’s mouth, a brilliant mind and a giant heart. Though I am notoriously bad at keeping in contact with my friends, she never let our friendship slip by the wayside.
When we got busy and months went by, all I had to do was tell her I missed her and she was right there on the phone asking me how things had been, remembering all the little things we had talked about and knowing just how to make me laugh as if no time had gone by.
When I thought I was going to be homeless, she offered me a place to stay without the bat of an eye and never judged me or asked how I had gotten myself there. When I didn’t have any family, she became mine, spamming me with birthday party and holiday invites. Her kids became mine and she is my boys’ “Auntie Vic.”
Her fiancé became, at first, my tentative friend. I grew to love him for his anecdotal humor and his big heart for my son, whom he named “baby shaq.” I’ve watched their daughter grow and held their son when he was born, a week short of a year after my own. We’ve talked about how they’ll grow up together and they’ve given me advice on how to stay sane with my overactive little boy.
These are people who have become interwoven into the fabric of my everyday life. People who I have learned to take for granted because I assumed that we would continue our friendship into old age.
My fragile beautiful life shattered before my eyes that day in September.We went camping for Labor Day weekend. It was the most fun I’d had in quite a while. I went tubing on the lake for the first time. I learned things about my second family that I never knew and we became even closer.
We were headed home on that sunny Monday afternoon and I followed behind them because, of course, I’d gotten myself lost. We had plans to meet the next day as we always did.
But we didn’t.
The rear wheel on their driver’s side exploded and their car flipped so many times. What I saw that day haunts me. A cold hand began crushing, squeezing my heart and hasn’t yet released me. I often feel guilty because I couldn’t stop it and I couldn’t save him.
His smart mouth never got him into trouble that his big heart couldn’t fix. He was a father like I always wanted and an unparalleled Broncos fan. Saying goodbye to someone who had so much life left to live weighs heavy on my heart.
Yet, in this past month, I have seen things that humble me and restore my faith. When the doctors said my friend wouldn’t stabilize, she did. When they said she would be in a vegetative state, she woke up. When they said it would take weeks for her to talk, she talked the next day. When they said her memory might be impacted, she grabbed my hand, called me by name and told me she loved me.
I have seen my families come together and surround my friend with love and support. I have seen her mom at the hospital every morning and her dad every evening. She has visitors all throughout the day to support her. The charity that I have seen from friends and strangers on her behalf is awe-inspiring.
To all of you: We are now and forever family, tied together not by this tragedy but by the bonds and blessings it has created. Do not give into your heartbreak. Stay strong for my best friend.
And to my little firecracker: We will make it through this. You are the strongest woman that I know. In time your wounds, both physical and emotional, will heal. We will make it through this.