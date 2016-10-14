Crushing loss doesn’t have to mean giving up

Six years ago, I was blessed to meet someone who almost instantaneously became my best friend. She is my little recracker with a sailor’s mouth, a brilliant mind and a giant heart. Though I am notoriously bad at keeping in contact with my friends, she never let our friendship slip by the wayside.

When we got busy and months went by, all I had to do was tell her I missed her and she was right there on the phone asking me how things had been, remembering all the little things we had talked about and knowing just how to make me laugh as if no time had gone by.

When I thought I was going to be homeless, she offered me a place to stay without the bat of an eye and never judged me or asked how I had gotten myself there. When I didn’t have any family, she became mine, spamming me with birthday party and holiday invites. Her kids became mine and she is my boys’ “Auntie Vic.”

Her fiancé became, at first, my tentative friend. I grew to love him for his anecdotal humor and his big heart for my son, whom he named “baby shaq.” I’ve watched their daughter grow and held their son when he was born, a week short of a year after my own. We’ve talked about how they’ll grow up together and they’ve given me advice on how to stay sane with my overactive little boy.

These are people who have become interwoven into the fabric of my everyday life. People who I have learned to take for granted because I assumed that we would continue our friendship into old age.