Cory Gardner blitzes three town hall meetings in one day

After months of protests and complaints from constituents, Sen. Cory Gardner held three town hall meetings throughout Colorado on Aug. 15.

The event followed almost two weeks after Gardner’s first town hall in more than a year on Aug. 4. The anger of the last few months toward Gardner was evident at the first of these town halls held in Colorado Springs. However, over the weekend Gardner gained points with constituents when he condemned the violence in Charlottesville and pressured President Donald Trump over Twitter to call evil by its name.

“These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism,” he said.

Gardner took the opportunity to start things on the right foot and echo his disdain for white nationalist groups.

“I think it’s about time asses with Nazi flags go back into their hole,” Gardner said during the meeting. “It was unacceptable that we had people saying anti- semitic slogans. They are not a part of this country and they will never be a part of this country.”

Sharon Eakins, an attendee, said that she was proud of Gardner for calling out President Trump and the violence over the weekend.

“I came here specifically to thank you today for finally standing up to Donald Trump. I was so proud. I saw you and I saw a different Cory Gardner,” she said to Gardner during the meeting.