Cory Gardner blitzes three town hall meetings in one day

After months of protests and complaints from constituents, Sen. Cory Gardner held three town hall meetings throughout Colorado on Aug. 15.
The event followed almost two weeks after Gardner’s first town hall in more than a year on Aug. 4. The anger of the last few months toward Gardner was evident at the first of these town halls held in Colorado Springs. However, over the weekend Gardner gained points with constituents when he condemned the violence in Charlottesville and pressured President Donald Trump over Twitter to call evil by its name.
“These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism,” he said.
Gardner took the opportunity to start things on the right foot and echo his disdain for white nationalist groups.
“I think it’s about time asses with Nazi flags go back into their hole,” Gardner said during the meeting. “It was unacceptable that we had people saying anti- semitic slogans. They are not a part of this country and they will never be a part of this country.”
Sharon Eakins, an attendee, said that she was proud of Gardner for calling out President Trump and the violence over the weekend.
“I came here specifically to thank you today for finally standing up to Donald Trump. I was so proud. I saw you and I saw a different Cory Gardner,” she said to Gardner during the meeting.
Support from his constituents quickly faded, and about 15 minutes into the meeting Gardner received boos and criticism that lasted the majority of the hour- and-a-half long event. Tensions mounted further as Gardner responded to one question where he said that he thought Trump was fit to be President.
Gardner also fielded questions about healthcare, the environment and North Korea, equally controversial topics for the U.S. Senator.
Amy Gray, the local team leader for climate organization 350 Colorado, addressed Gardner with her two small children playing at her feet. Gray’s main concern for the town hall was the potential development of a coal mine in Gunnison National Park. She expressed her frustration with Gardner’s lack of responsiveness to calls, emails and meeting requests, a sentiment that was reflected in many of the questions.
“I came here today because I had to be able to ask him to his face ‘what will you do to protect our environment?’ All of this, the
health care, the tax cuts, will matter not if we don’t have clean air and water,” Gray said.
Haven Colenan, an 11-year-old self-proclaimed environmental activist, addressed Gardner through teary eyes. She thanked the Senator for standing up against hate and terrorism.
“You need to be strong just like that on the climate crisis, too. You campaigned on clean energy and protecting future generations, start doing it,” she said to Gardner.