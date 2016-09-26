Conquering the keys and scores

With only one month to compose an hour and a half of dramatic backing for more than eight instruments, Fried harmonized each note in his head. It is one of the longest pieces he has written. The first of his family to grow up in America, Fried’s natural talent for creating beautiful music came from his father who played the trombone. Fried began with the piano, then mastered the oboe and two years later began playing the saxophone.

“ I hung around a lot of the musicians and theater nerds,” Fried said light- heartedly about his friends at the Juilliard School of Music. “One of those nerds happened to be Stanley Kubrick,” a well- known screenwriter, producer and director of films like “The Shining” and “2001: A Space Odyssey.” Fried got his first major break when Kubrick requested that he write the score for one of his early films, “The Killing,” and in 1956, at 30 years old, Fried packed his belongings and moved his family to Hollywood, California.

“Some people say Kubrick had chosen me to create the dramatic backing because I had fulfilled a dream of his and that was to play baseball,” Fried said. Kubrick had discussed his dreams about being a part of The Barracudas, a team that Fried played for while growing up in the Bronx, and later Kubrick was given the position as right-fielder.