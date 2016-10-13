Colorado Avalanche season preview

As summer turns to fall, the Colorado Avalanche are making preparations to kick off their 2016- 2017 season, one in which they are aiming to return to the playoffs. After failing to make it to the postseason for a second straight year, turmoil in the front office over personnel decision-making led to the resignation of Patrick Roy from both his head coaching position and his position as vice president of hockey operations in mid-August, just weeks before training camps and the preseason began. The Avalanche picked up American Hockey League coach Jared Bednar, fresh off of winning the 2016 Calder Cup with the Lake Erie Monsters, to pick up where Roy left off. Bednar, a former defenseman, has never played or coached in the NHL. He played for 11 seasons in various minor leagues before retiring and becoming the assistant coach for the South Carolina Stingrays of the East Coast Hockey League from 2002 until 2007. He became the head coach to start the 2007-2008 season, winning 47 games and taking the Stingrays to the conference finals. In 2008-2009, they improved on their performance, winning the Kelly Cup. Bednar continued his coaching career by moving up to the AHL, securing assistant and head coaching positions with the Abbotsford Heat, Peoria Rivermen and the Springfield Falcons, who were the minor league affiliate for the Columbus Blue Jackets. When Columbus shifted their affiliation to the Lake Erie Monsters, Bednar became the head coach, leading the Monsters to the 2016 Calder Cup, the first championship for the franchise.

The Avalanche, meanwhile, made few moves during the offseason after a disappointing regular season that saw the team in ninth place in the Western Conference, five points shy of a wild card playoff appearance, and the second year in a row outside of the postseason. The defensemen became a major focus as to why the team struggled. Sakic focused on the blue line by first re-signing veteran Tyson Barrie after arbitration to a four- year deal worth an annual average of $5.5 million. Erik Johnson’s seven-year deal will also start this year, and Francois Beauchemin will be returning for his 14th NHL season, adding some veteran stability to the defense. In free agency, the team picked up Patrick Wiercioch and Fedor Tyutin, both of whom add size to the roster. However, the team may still struggle defensively as it has to fill in the roster with Nikita Zadorov, Eric Gelinas and Duncan Siemens, all young and inexperienced players, which is a cause for concern. On the offensive front, the Avalanche still have a solid core group with Matt Duchene, Gabriel Landeskog, Jerome Iginla and Cody McLeod all returning. Nathan MacKinnon, who after a sophomore slump had a strong third season before sustaining a knee injury