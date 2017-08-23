Coloradans protest for peace after Charlottesville

Tie-dye T-shirts and protest songs invaded the steps in front of the Colorado state Capitol.

On the afternoon of Aug. 20, protesters with concerns ranging from racial tensions to fear of nuclear war rallied in Denver.

“In the past election, it dawned on me that everything I fought for in the last 50 years was in jeopardy,” said Linda Garrison, a lifelong activist.

Since President Donald Trump’s election, many heavily publicized protests and rallies have taken place. While the majority of these have remained peaceful, there have been instances of violence. Counter-protester Deandre Harris was assaulted by white nationalists and a vehicular attack claimed the life of Heather Heyer.

The Denver rally took place one week after the protests that turned violent in Charlottesville, Virginia and one day after 15,000 counter-protesters in Boston marched against 50 anti-Muslim activists.

The peace rally formed in opposition to the rising wave of violence that is beginning to color the political discourse in America. Immediately after President Trump’s election win, protests spread across the nation, in some cases turning violent. Violent incidents took place during inauguration day protests. Further protests, such as those in Berkeley earlier this year, repeatedly turned violent.

In a nation with neo-nazi and antifascist organizations coming to blows, Queen Phoenix, the organizer of the Denver rally, wanted to reinforce peaceful protest ideals.

“Let’s open the conversation of how we can healthily prepare ourselves and how we can better direct our resistance to create the change we dream of,” Phoenix said.

The Facebook event page asserted that protests in Denver have remained peaceful despite violence breaking out in other states. A statement on the group’s website said the Colorado resistance has remained consistently peaceful.

However, protests at the Western Conservative Summit hosted at the Colorado Convention Center before the election in 2016 fractured into a shoving match.

The protest’s peaceful aims drew families like Cliff Davidson’s to the rally. Exposing his kids to a movement of peace was important to him, he said. His daughter, Raina, said she was there to, “Learn to participate and not stay quiet.”

The rally also drew noteworthy local speakers like Leslie Herod, the first LGBTQ African-American member of the Colorado state legislature and the Rev. Timothy Tyler of the Shorter Community African Methodist Episcopal Church. Both touched on issues of race and unity.

Facebook RSVP’s numbered 700. Each of the speakers and performers drew large applause and cheers, especially as the speeches praised the resolve of the crowd and shared optimistic visions of what they could achieve.

Mixed with that eager optimism and energy was a displeasure with the current state of affairs. Many cited great discomfort with President Trump’s actions and those of white nationalist protesters emboldened by those actions. Multiple people noted how the president at first delayed speaking out against white nationalist protesters in Charlottesville who carried Nazi and KKK flags.

Protester Alison Egbers was on the MSU Denver campus before the election to register people to vote. She was outraged at the actions of the right wing protesters as well as what she saw as recently emboldened racists.

“It seems like racists feel like they can be out in the open again, and spew their hate on very undeserving and very good people,” she said.

Garrison, on the other hand, is looking to the future. While she isn’t done with protesting yet, she was happy to look around and see people of all ages at the protest.

“I thank the younger people simply because I’m running out of time,” she said.

She noted that it was an ongoing struggle that would never truly end and that needed young people to keep it strong.

As one of those younger people, Egbers had high hopes for the result of the rally.

“I hope it gives people hope and a sense of unity and community,” she said.