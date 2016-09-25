Colin Kaepernick: politics and sports

Ever since San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick decided to kneel during the national anthem, the sports and political world have been rubbed the wrong way. Some people are offended. Others are confused as to why he chose to protest the oppression of people of color in America. But who are we to judge what’s an American citizen’s right to do what they feel is necessary?

From a political standpoint, he is simply exercising his first amendment right. Kaepernick’s action of protest is not to harm or ruin the image of another American citizen, war veterans, or the military in general, but simply to raise awareness to an issue in society that has an impact on everyone, not just people of color. However, the issue at hand focuses on people of color who have felt like they are still not accepted in society as equals, which is the same type of mentality the African-American community had during racially charged 1960’s.

Do sports not fall under the political umbrella of social issues that affects the nation? Whether they are involved or not? Sports has everything to do with politics. Franchise’s turn to the government to fund stadiums. Attractive arenas and practice facilities that appeal to the athletes and fans. Kaepernick’s actions are questioned by a lot of people. Is he wrong for the message he is trying to address?

Absolutely not.

Just like Kaepernick, other NFL players have shown the same action in different forms, such as holding up a fist during the anthem and locking arms. The message being addressed is encouraging everyone as a nation to attack these issues head on so we can start making the necessary changes. Every American wants to live a peaceful life without having to deal with racial dilemma’s. However, things have changed. There are more opportunities given to African-Americans today. Progress has been made since the 1960’s.

Sports events are prime attraction in American entertainment. Sports entertain and allows people to escape the harsh realities of life. When our favorite team is playing on Sundays, Thursdays, or Monday night, these are the happiest hours of our days. We are able to relax and enjoy a tremendous amount of excitement. Looking at it from a political viewpoint, the question becomes where would sports be today if we didn’t have the government to turn to whenever franchises needed funding?

The amount of money the government spends on these billion dollar franchises is mind bottling, but it happens. Therefore, politics has a huge affect on sports. For example, when the government cuts school budgets and uses the money to fund for franchises has been a major concern for families being able to afford for their children. Driving people out of there homes in low poverty areas in order to build new luxury houses or use it for franchises funding is another concern, because majority of people living in these areas are African-Americans.

The rights of American citizens regardless of their ethnicity, shape, size and beliefs is always important. Not every political subject involves sports, but when people in power or the average citizen fails to realize how issues like this affect everyone as a nation, it leaves a bad taste in people’s mouth. But why? Is it that society wants to be structured in a simple fashion that it’s easy for people to abide by rules more or is it that some people are afraid of change? The social issues affects everyone regardless of social class or ethnicity. I think the actions taken by these athletes is a step in the right direction.

The actions shown by these players is not an act or ignorance but simply an act of concern. These athletes respect the flag and what it stands for. However, discussions of kneeling during the anthem has citizen overlooking the real issue at hand. Many people fail to realize the peaceful protest that are taking place.

The two definitely coexist. If they didn’t, we would be living in a society where sports would be hard to finance. As harsh as the reality is, the government gets money to fund franchises. This is their American way. Athletes who are follow Kaepernick’s footsteps will continue the peaceful protest. They want to raise the nation’s awareness. I hope we all make contributions to making a change for all American’s to have a better life.