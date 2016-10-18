Classic Perspective: Catherine

Editors note: This column originally ran in the August 31, 2016 edition of The Metropolitan. There are few video games that I’ve played in my life that truly make me think about my morality or personal feelings. When a game can make you stop and consider how you feel about a topic, or how you’d approach the situation, that’s something very special. “Catherine”, released in 2011 was a shining example of just that, and the only game I’ve ever experienced that made me think about how I approached relationships and romantic involvements. “Catherine” focuses on a man named Vincent Brooks, the archetypal everyman. Vincent has an average job, a group of friends he goes drinking with every night and a girlfriend of five years named Katherine, who begins to pressure him into marriage. The problem is that Vincent is a highly indecisive person, who also suffers from a bit of a commitment issue. Strange things have started happening in Vincent’s neighborhood, and one night while hanging out with his friends at their usual restaurant and discussing his fears about marriage, our protagonist meets a young woman named Catherine. She’s a strong-willed woman who’s openly flirtatious with Vincent, and later that night he enters a strange nightmare. In this nightmare Vincent is surrounded by talking sheep, who are actually other men, and to escape he has to ascend some well designed, mind-bending puzzles and make his way out an angelic door.

Interspersed with these puzzle sections are confessionals Vincent enters, where a ghostly voice asks him questions. These questions are all related to topics like relationships, cheating or attachment and the players choose Vincent’s response. Based on the choices you make, Vincent’s character and personality changes, and the outcome of the story itself also changes. Now here’s where “Catherine” gets interesting. While the choices I was making were reflected through Vincent, as the game progressed I subsequently started thinking more and more about how they applied to myself. What happens when we’re committed to someone, but the pressure of marriage, or a life together, starts to feel like too much? What happens when the mystery and excitement of something new enters our life? Is it cheating if you’ve built an emotional attachment with someone else, but things never went physical? These are questions that “Catherine” made me ponder, using the game as a mirror to reflect these questions back on myself.