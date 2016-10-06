Broncos quarter season update

The Denver Broncos have started the season undefeated, shaking off the supposed Super Bowl hangover that has plagued teams in the past and stunning analysts and NFL experts across the country. Having continued a winning streak that began on Nov. 22, 2015, the Broncos find themselves atop the AFC West with a one-game lead over the Oakland Raiders, who are 3-1. The team also sits at No. 1 in ESPN’s power rankings.

The Broncos success hasn’t come solely on the back of its defense, but instead from surprisingly good offense captained by Trevor Siemian. The second-year seventh-round draft pick came into the season with the experience of a rookie. Siemian finds himself with six touchdowns and three interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 105.4. His four-touchdown, 312-yard and zero- interception effort in his first road game against Cincinnati was good enough to earn him his first AFC offensive player of the week award.

Siemian sustained a shoulder injury against Tampa Bay in week four and his status is still unknown as the team goes into week five. Paxton Lynch, who came in for his first regular season appearance at the tail end of the second quarter against the Buccaneers, filled in without losing a step. Lynch, the first-round rookie, completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 170 yards and a touchdown and a quarterback rating of 94.1. Despite some controversy behind comments made by Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders early in week three, both players are off to a strong start. Each has had a 100-yard receiving game, with Sanders hauling in three touchdowns and Thomas close behind with two. C.J. Anderson and the rushing crew aren’t slacking either, with 423 yards through the first four weeks and four touchdowns.