Broncos quarter season update

The Denver Broncos have started the season undefeated, shaking off the supposed Super Bowl hangover that has plagued teams in the past and stunning analysts and NFL experts across the country. Having continued a winning streak that began on Nov. 22, 2015, the Broncos find themselves atop the AFC West with a one-game lead over the Oakland Raiders, who are 3-1. The team also sits at No. 1 in ESPN’s power rankings.
The Broncos success hasn’t come solely on the back of its defense, but instead from surprisingly good offense captained by Trevor Siemian. The second-year seventh-round draft pick came into the season with the experience of a rookie. Siemian finds himself with six touchdowns and three interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 105.4. His four-touchdown, 312-yard and zero- interception effort in his first road game against Cincinnati was good enough to earn him his first AFC offensive player of the week award.
Siemian sustained a shoulder injury against Tampa Bay in week four and his status is still unknown as the team goes into week five. Paxton Lynch, who came in for his first regular season appearance at the tail end of the second quarter against the Buccaneers, filled in without losing a step. Lynch, the first-round rookie, completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 170 yards and a touchdown and a quarterback rating of 94.1. Despite some controversy behind comments made by Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders early in week three, both players are off to a strong start. Each has had a 100-yard receiving game, with Sanders hauling in three touchdowns and Thomas close behind with two. C.J. Anderson and the rushing crew aren’t slacking either, with 423 yards through the first four weeks and four touchdowns.
But what about that dominant defense?
Though not quite on the same pace as last year, the defense has played a big role in all four wins this season. Leading the way in tackles is Brandon Marshall with 25, and Von Miller, fresh into his brand new $114.5 million contract, is making every penny worth it with a league-leading 5.5 sacks, putting him on pace for 22 this season. He even forced a fumble in week two against the Colts, which was scooped up and returned for a touchdown by Shane Ray. Aqib Talib, Chris Harris Jr. and the rest of the secondary have continued their legacy of the No-Fly Zone, with opponents averaging only 5.7 yard per catch against them and a 57.7 percent completion rate. They have five interceptions to their name, including a Talib pick-six in the fourth quarter of week two that slammed the door shut on any hopes that the Colts might win the game on the arm of quarterback Andrew Luck.
Special teams have helped along the way. Brandon McManus is making 87.5 percent of his field goals, missing only one kick, and has made all but one point-after- touchdown attempts. Riley Dixon, the rookie punter from Syracuse, is holding strong at a 47.25-yard gross punting average with his opponents only averaging 2 return yards per punt. Head coach Gary Kubiak also assisted this season with a strategic time out call, forcing Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano into missing a 50-yard game winning attempt, resulting in a 21-20 win in the NFL season opener.
As we enter into the second quarter of the season, Siemian will be recovering from the shoulder injury sustained late in the first half of the game against the Buccaneers, and currently his status for week five is unknown. But whether it’s Lynch or Siemian, teams now have some tape on this new and improved offense. Will their success continue? Will teams be able to find wrinkles to throw at this defense?
The Broncos look to continue their winning ways with a Sunday afternoon home matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, followed quickly by a Thursday night matchup in San Diego against the Chargers. The team then has back-to-back home games: a Monday night showdown against the Houston Texans, featuring the return of quarterback Brock Osweiler and another battle against the Chargers to finish off the halfway point of the season.