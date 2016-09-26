Bringing new life to old music in Santa Fe

Michael Combs is preserving history through music.

The 62-year-old took his passion for music to the streets as a performer at the Santa Fe Farmers Market in order to educate people on the union movement.

“Today we take it for granted that we have weekends and that our kids don’t have to work,” Combs said.

He believes that the schools aren’t doing well enough to educate people on history. Combs is on a mission to teach others with old folk songs that tell the stories of those who suffered, such as the kids working in the textile mills.

“Everybody wants the new stuff now, but somebody’s got to sing the old ones,” Combs said.

He also thinks that Hollywood has taken over storytelling and tells stories that are toxic and tear people apart opposed to people telling stories through their music.

“These old songs and these old stories and old traditional dances have held communities together through hard times and through generations,” Combs said. “If you listen to the old stories, like these songs contain, they tell you stories that make you strong.”

Different instruments surround Combs, including an accordion and a banjo as he throws back his head and passionately sings, switching out instruments every now and then.

Throughout the day people crowd around to hear him sing, leaving him a dollar or two in his suitcase.