Bringing new life to old music in Santa Fe

Michael Combs is preserving history through music.
The 62-year-old took his passion for music to the streets as a performer at the Santa Fe Farmers Market in order to educate people on the union movement.
“Today we take it for granted that we have weekends and that our kids don’t have to work,” Combs said.
He believes that the schools aren’t doing well enough to educate people on history. Combs is on a mission to teach others with old folk songs that tell the stories of those who suffered, such as the kids working in the textile mills.
“Everybody wants the new stuff now, but somebody’s got to sing the old ones,” Combs said.
He also thinks that Hollywood has taken over storytelling and tells stories that are toxic and tear people apart opposed to people telling stories through their music.
“These old songs and these old stories and old traditional dances have held communities together through hard times and through generations,” Combs said. “If you listen to the old stories, like these songs contain, they tell you stories that make you strong.”
Different instruments surround Combs, including an accordion and a banjo as he throws back his head and passionately sings, switching out instruments every now and then.
Throughout the day people crowd around to hear him sing, leaving him a dollar or two in his suitcase.
Combs began his street-performing career over 30 years ago when he moved from California to New Mexico.
“I have this theory, we don’t choose what calls us, we don’t choose our dreams, our dreams choose us. We choose whether or not to answer when the dream calls,” Combs said.
His passion for music started when he was much younger though. 50 years ago his grandparents gave him a harmonica. He would stay up late playing and writing music.
He grew up during the ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s when there was a big interest in America’s old folk music and played songs such as “Skip to my Lou,” “Old Susannah” and “Buffalo Gals.”
Although Combs enjoys street performing, he’s struggled in the past with abusive power from police.
“I’ve been threatened, bullied and menaced,”Combs said.
In 1985 he went to Santa Fe’s city council asking them for help in stopping police harassment of street performers.
“I finally went and did some research and found out this issue of street performing has come up in other towns, in other places, so I got educated because if you don’t know your rights then you have no rights,” Combs said.
It wasn’t until 2006 that Street Performers rights changed and they were legally allowed to play music for tips on the streets of downtown Santa Fe without being bothered by police. They just celebrated their 10-year anniversary this September.
Combs is now an activist for street performers rights and is a part of the Busker Advocates who support street performers around the world and work to educate the public.
“I think [street performing] enhances the public experience,” Combs said.
Combs continues to perform, or busker, on the streets of Santa Fe working to keep old songs alive and though he doesn’t make thousands of dollars he loves what he does. After he plays a song he’ll get a handshake or hug from fellow street performers and farmers who continue to support what he does.