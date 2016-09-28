Bring out the brooms: volleyball sweeps weekend

The MSU Denver volleyball squad extended their conference winning streak to four games this past weekend. The Roadrunners entered the weekend 7-3 overall and 2-0 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play. The team traveled to Alamosa Sept. 23 to wrestle with the Adams State Grizzlies, who hosted the conference game.

The Grizzlies could not match the skill and execution of the Roadrunners. MSU Denver swept the match 3-0, winning in three consecutive sets with scores of 25-22, 25-18 and 25-16. The team then hit the road for Durango on Sept. 24 to play Fort Lewis, who entered the contest with a 3-7 overall record and a 2-1 RMAC record.