Bring out the brooms: volleyball sweeps weekend

The MSU Denver volleyball squad extended their conference winning streak to four games this past weekend. The Roadrunners entered the weekend 7-3 overall and 2-0 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play. The team traveled to Alamosa Sept. 23 to wrestle with the Adams State Grizzlies, who hosted the conference game.
The Grizzlies could not match the skill and execution of the Roadrunners. MSU Denver swept the match 3-0, winning in three consecutive sets with scores of 25-22, 25-18 and 25-16. The team then hit the road for Durango on Sept. 24 to play Fort Lewis, who entered the contest with a 3-7 overall record and a 2-1 RMAC record.
Fort Lewis played their best in the first of three sets. MSU Denver won the first set 27-25.
The Roadrunners turned up the intensity in the second set, winning 25-18. Coach Jenny Glenn’s bunch won the third set 25-19. Michaela Smith posted a team high 18 kills, and senior setter Brandi Torr led MSU Denver with 39 total assists. Sophomore Santaisha Sturges and freshman Alyssa Kelling played key roles in the Roadrunners victory.
Stellar play this past weekend brought MSU Denver to 9-3 overall and 4-0 in conference play. The Roadrunners host CSU-Pueblo at 7 p.m. on Sept. 30. MSU Denver will also host New Mexico Highlands at 5 p.m. on Oct. 1 at the Auraria Event Center.