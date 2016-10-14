Brandon “Raw Dog” Royval makes flyweight

He’s humble, courteous and quiet, but he’ll rip your head off in the octagon. At 24, Brandon “Raw Dawg” Royval is the future of MMA. His world-class striking and jiujitsu skills make him a fan favorite. He never fights for points and always looks for the finish. There is no such thing as a boring Royval fight. He is the definition of a ninja warrior.

Royval fights out of Factory X located in Englewood. He was born and raised in Denver. Growing up, he learned how to defend himself at an early age against his older brother, Darian, who was known around the neighborhood for his fighting ability.

“When you grow up in a Mexican family, you watch boxing,” Royval said.

As a lifelong boxing fan, Royval fell in love with Mixed Martial Arts as soon as he discovered the sport in sixth grade. By the age of 15, Royval was training in Brazilian jiujitsu and Muay Thai.

His first amateur fight took place when he was 18. Royval finished his first opponent via submission one minute into the second round after a beautiful striking display in the first. His second opponent also lost via submission a minute and a half into the first round. He finished his amateur career with a record of 5-0. After a successful professional debut at 20 years old, Royval lost a decision to all-American wrestler Ben VomBaur. VomBaur held Royval down for the entirety of the fight.