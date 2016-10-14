Brandon “Raw Dog” Royval makes flyweight

He’s humble, courteous and quiet, but he’ll rip your head off in the octagon. At 24, Brandon “Raw Dawg” Royval is the future of MMA. His world-class striking and jiujitsu skills make him a fan favorite. He never fights for points and always looks for the finish. There is no such thing as a boring Royval fight. He is the definition of a ninja warrior.
Royval fights out of Factory X located in Englewood. He was born and raised in Denver. Growing up, he learned how to defend himself at an early age against his older brother, Darian, who was known around the neighborhood for his fighting ability.
“When you grow up in a Mexican family, you watch boxing,” Royval said.
As a lifelong boxing fan, Royval fell in love with Mixed Martial Arts as soon as he discovered the sport in sixth grade. By the age of 15, Royval was training in Brazilian jiujitsu and Muay Thai.
His first amateur fight took place when he was 18. Royval finished his first opponent via submission one minute into the second round after a beautiful striking display in the first. His second opponent also lost via submission a minute and a half into the first round. He finished his amateur career with a record of 5-0. After a successful professional debut at 20 years old, Royval lost a decision to all-American wrestler Ben VomBaur. VomBaur held Royval down for the entirety of the fight.
“After my loss to Ben, I realized I had to work on my wrestling. In my other fights I was able to secure a submission immediately after being taken down. I had the mentality that I would just box my opponent up until they wanted to take me down, then use my Jiujitsu to finish the fight. I was in the gym the next day working on my takedown defense,” Royval said.
Just over two years ago in Royval’s third professional fight, he defeated Joey Welch with a triangle choke in under a minute. Because of a shoulder injury though, that would be his last fight until March 12, 2016.
“I was worried my fighting career would be over when I was told I needed surgery. The doctors told me if my shoulder didn’t heal properly, that would be it, no more fighting. It’s still something I think about, but I don’t worry about it. I’m a fighter, not a doctor,” Royval said.
On March 12, 2016 Royval returned to the ring to prove to the world just how raw he really is. Royval took part in the televised World Series of Fighting event 29 on NBC Sports. Royval truly stole the show with one of the most vicious knockouts. As his opponent, Danny Mainus, dropped levels to execute a takedown, Royval landed a perfectly timed knee, knocking Mainus out cold midway through the first round.
A natural flyweight, Royval has fought up at a weight class of 135 pounds his whole career. He expressed his desire to fight at his natural weight in his post-fight interview after defeating Mainus, calling out all 125-pounders.
“I’m a flyweight, guys,” Royval said. “I’m not a bantamweight. I’ll take fights anywhere, but I’m a flyweight. No one wants to fight me. No one wants to fight my boy, let’s get this going.”
Before his flyweight debut was scheduled, Royval was presented with an opportunity by the popular Latin American fighting promotion Combate Americas. On May 9, 2016, Royval went to war with the promotions poster boy, Ricardo Palacios. Coming into the fight, Palacios was clearly the much bigger fighter, but when the final bell rung it was obvious who had the bigger heart. Although he was on the losing end of a close decision, Royval displayed the heart of a champion. In the words of the great Vince Lombardi, “It’s not whether you get knocked down, it’s whether you get up.”
Royval has proven time and time again that nothing can keep him down. He embodies every aspect of the warrior spirit. Royval enters the octagon Oct. 15 at the Denver Coliseum, making his second appearance under the Sparta Combat League banner at SCL 53.
Those interested in seeing Royval compete live can attend SCL 53 at the Denver Coliseum on Oct. 15 at
5 p.m.s