Booze and bacon by Buffalo Trace Bourbon

The Bourbon & Bacon Festival presented by Buffalo Trace Bourbon returned for the fourth year Jan. 21 at the McNichols Civic Center Building in Denver.

As the Women’s March came to a peaceful end and the energy from the crowd began to simmer. The crowd snaked around the building, each patiently awaiting their turn to enter a two-hour celebration that would find them dining on bacon wrapped delectables and sipping some of the country’s finest bourbons.

Shay Dorion was more than a little excited to experience her first Bacon and Bourbon event.

“It’s amazing, they have all my favorite things,” Dorion said.

Thousands of patrons like Dorian noshed on a variety of food options, from candied bacon to bacon cupcakes. Even more people seemed to linger around the bourbon booths, sipping on 60 different bourbons from 20 different local distilleries. Local brands like Breckenridge Distillery and even some out of town classics like Fireball came to promote their brands.