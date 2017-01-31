Booze and bacon by Buffalo Trace Bourbon

The Bourbon & Bacon Festival presented by Buffalo Trace Bourbon returned for the fourth year Jan. 21 at the McNichols Civic Center Building in Denver.
As the Women’s March came to a peaceful end and the energy from the crowd began to simmer. The crowd snaked around the building, each patiently awaiting their turn to enter a two-hour celebration that would find them dining on bacon wrapped delectables and sipping some of the country’s finest bourbons.
Shay Dorion was more than a little excited to experience her first Bacon and Bourbon event.
“It’s amazing, they have all my favorite things,” Dorion said.
Thousands of patrons like Dorian noshed on a variety of food options, from candied bacon to bacon cupcakes. Even more people seemed to linger around the bourbon booths, sipping on 60 different bourbons from 20 different local distilleries. Local brands like Breckenridge Distillery and even some out of town classics like Fireball came to promote their brands.
Karen Pitcavage, a patron of the fest said, “It’s a lot of fun. I’m enjoying being able to see what the restaurants chose to bring. You know, their porkiest and bourboniest things.”
Pitcavage wasn’t just interested in the food.
“I’m enjoying trying all the bourbons that I didn’t know existed,” she said.
Pitcavage said The Fort’s peanut butter and bacon filled green chiles were the best she’d tried even saying she would sell a baby for it.
Colorado native, Delia Flores of Luxco, a premium alcohol supplier came to the event to share the Louisville, Kentucky brand, Rebel Yell.
When asked what inspired her to come out to the event Flores said, “We just really want to get out to the public and let them see what we have.”
Much like Flores, Stephanie Stone of Pavy’s Food Truck was more than pleased to share the samples of bacon jam on crostinis that her company put together for the event.
“We serve a lot of food with local ingredients and we’re so happy to be here today,” Stone said, adding that it was their first year and that it was exciting to see all that was going on in the world of bacon.
While it was, for the most part, a peaceful event, some protesters from Direct Action Everywhere, an animal rights organization, found their way into the building and spoke out to patrons before being removed from the event.
Patrons can look forward to the 5th annual Bacon & Bourbon Festival next year.