Bookstore battles shortages and online competition

Despite improvements made to the bookstore, such as a new charge program, some students are still having issues with the Tivoli Station.

“I ordered six books. One of them I paid for and never received, and I ended up having to go to the library and check it out in order to do my homework. I’ve only received two of the six books I purchased,” said Amber Sullivan, a UCD writing major. “I did choose to go to the bookstore because they were cheaper. They were about $2 cheaper than anything I found on Amazon, except for one book, so that is why I opted to do the bookstore this time around.”

Another UCD student, Bowen Hosford, had the same delay. When Sullivan and Hosford ordered their books, there was no indication the books were not available. Now, the website has added a red button warning students that the book is not available and will be on back order. A month into the semester, Hosford has finally received his books, but Sullivan is still not sure when hers will come.

Online orders for the bookstore grew 70 percent, according to Tivoli Station director Michael Clarke. The bookstore faces new challenges due to the rapid growth of the online business. Clarke said that if the last book available is bought online by a student, a different student could still walk in and buy the book off the shelf before the online order is processed.