Bookstore battles shortages and online competition

Despite improvements made to the bookstore, such as a new charge program, some students are still having issues with the Tivoli Station.
“I ordered six books. One of them I paid for and never received, and I ended up having to go to the library and check it out in order to do my homework. I’ve only received two of the six books I purchased,” said Amber Sullivan, a UCD writing major. “I did choose to go to the bookstore because they were cheaper. They were about $2 cheaper than anything I found on Amazon, except for one book, so that is why I opted to do the bookstore this time around.”
Another UCD student, Bowen Hosford, had the same delay. When Sullivan and Hosford ordered their books, there was no indication the books were not available. Now, the website has added a red button warning students that the book is not available and will be on back order. A month into the semester, Hosford has finally received his books, but Sullivan is still not sure when hers will come.
Online orders for the bookstore grew 70 percent, according to Tivoli Station director Michael Clarke. The bookstore faces new challenges due to the rapid growth of the online business. Clarke said that if the last book available is bought online by a student, a different student could still walk in and buy the book off the shelf before the online order is processed.
Despite the problems, Clarke said the bookstore has been working to meet the demands for cheaper textbooks while also making the process more convenient for students. Changes include offering book rentals and a credit system to buy books in the first month of classes each semester.
“We introduced what we call a charge program where we asked CU Denver and MSU Denver to make $500 available per student, so they can use that money to charge textbooks,” Clarke said. About 2,500 students used the charge program with 80 percent of them being MSU Denver students.
In order to keep up with the prices of online competitors, the bookstore has reduced its income to a low 20 percent profit margin.
“Textbooks in terms of markup and margin is very low. The industry average is somewhere between 20 and 25 percent, but over the last few years we’ve even come down,” Clarke said.
Textbooks make up around 75 percent to 80 percent of revenue for the bookstore, according to Clarke.
Revenue has been declining for about roughly five years, Clarke said. The losses are in part due to competition from Amazon. This year, with all of the new adjustments, including the charge program, the revenue has seemed to level out with last year’s revenue.
Clarke drew a comparison between spending money on campus to an online company. “If you shop on campus, the money stays here on campus,” Clarke said, with all money going back to AHEC for campus- related programs.
“Really, the whole idea behind it is to provide the service for the students. We all work here, we work for the students. We are a campus entity,” Clarke said.
The bookstore uses a database to notify students when a book is in. However, problems persist.
“It said ‘available’ when I was going through the store, and then I got an email days after I paid for it saying that four of my books were on back order,” Sullivan said. “That was the second or third day of classes.”
MSU Denver student Pete Frank is excited about the new changes being made to the store. Frank only purchases his books from Amazon, and has avoided the bookstore in the past. “They’re like a dinosaur, but they’re catching up,” he said.