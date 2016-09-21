Board reaches out to students for presidential input

The hunt began for the next MSU Denver president Sept. 20, with an open forum between staff and faculty.

AGB Search consultant, Georgia Yuan, met with students and members of Student Government Assembly in the Student Success Building to listen to student suggestions and questions regarding the selection of MSU Denver’s next president.

“I have worked in the past with larger groups and with leaders that had to deal with many, many people,” said Anesa Jenkins, a member of the SGA. “What I found successful with those leaders was the fact that they were so transparent and involved with everyone. I think it helped and made the organization successful.”

Yuan’s two-day listening tour began the morning of Sept. 20, and culminates on Sept. 21, with another open forum dedicated to all members of the MSU Denver community. The purpose of Yuan’s tour is to gather information on what the university as a whole is looking for in their next leader, reporting the findings to the presidential search committee. The committee is headed by former board of trustees member, Rob Cohen. The committee will make the results public on a website at a later date.

According to Yuan, the information gathered during the listening tour will be used by the search committee when it assembles a list of candidates for the spot. Afterwards, it will pare down the list into a small group for face-to-face interviews with the search committee. Finalists will be selected out of that group for interviews with the board of trustees. The final shortlist will not be made public due to state laws requiring what information is publicly available.