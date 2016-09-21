Board reaches out to students for presidential input

The hunt began for the next MSU Denver president Sept. 20, with an open forum between staff and faculty.
AGB Search consultant, Georgia Yuan, met with students and members of Student Government Assembly in the Student Success Building to listen to student suggestions and questions regarding the selection of MSU Denver’s next president.
“I have worked in the past with larger groups and with leaders that had to deal with many, many people,” said Anesa Jenkins, a member of the SGA. “What I found successful with those leaders was the fact that they were so transparent and involved with everyone. I think it helped and made the organization successful.”
Yuan’s two-day listening tour began the morning of Sept. 20, and culminates on Sept. 21, with another open forum dedicated to all members of the MSU Denver community. The purpose of Yuan’s tour is to gather information on what the university as a whole is looking for in their next leader, reporting the findings to the presidential search committee. The committee is headed by former board of trustees member, Rob Cohen. The committee will make the results public on a website at a later date.
According to Yuan, the information gathered during the listening tour will be used by the search committee when it assembles a list of candidates for the spot. Afterwards, it will pare down the list into a small group for face-to-face interviews with the search committee. Finalists will be selected out of that group for interviews with the board of trustees. The final shortlist will not be made public due to state laws requiring what information is publicly available.
Megan Fowler, program coordinator for the LGBTQ Student Resource Center, said she heard a lot of primary concerns on campus were addressed during the session, such as the need to become a Hispanic Serving Institution, resources for undocumented students and greater visibility for student organizations for retention purposes.
A common theme that ran throughout the session with Yuan was the need for transparency from the new president. Several students in the audience were unaware of the functions a university president was responsible for.
MSU Denver student Anna Thatch brought up the need for greater diversity beyond just the student body.
“I want a person who gives the opportunity, a Chicano to teach chemistry, a black American to teach philosophy, a Native American to teach,” Thatch said. “I want a president to give the opportunity to those who don’t have it but they have a degree.”
Despite the claims MSU Denver makes about being a diverse school, she said that diversity is not reflected in the upper levels of the administration or faculty. Thatch studies International Relations at the school, but must go outside her department to find inspirational examples that relate to her experience.
“You have diversity on bottom, but not on top,” she said.
Thatch hopes that the next president will do more to diversify the faculty and staff as well as student body.
A final decision on the next president of the university is expected around February.