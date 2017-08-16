Betsy DeVos visit comes with protest at council meeting

About 1,500 people attended the 44th American Legislative Exchange Council annual meeting that took place at the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Denver beginning July 19.

Conservative legislators, lobbyists, corporate stakeholders and ALEC members came together under one roof to network and discuss government policies. One of the major topics discussed was school choice voucher programs.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, one of the keynote speakers for the event, made it clear in her remarks that she will continue to champion voucher programs across the nation despite protest.

“Our opponents, defenders of the status quo, only protest those capable of implementing real change. You represent real change,” DeVos said.

Former Indiana Sen. Carlin Yoder and Robert Enlow, president and CEO of EdChoice, an education reform organization, answered questions about voucher programs from a packed conference room.

“A school voucher is a scholarship for a parent, received from the state, to send their kid to the school that they choose. It helps pay for that tuition or at least a portion of it,” Yoder said.

Enlow said studies compiled by EdChoice show that private education makes students more tolerant of all groups and their right to assemble and practice free speech.

“Kids that go to private school have towering impacts on how they treat others,” Enlow said.

Eric Riley, a conference attendee from Florida, was concerned that private schools are the ultimate arbiters of student enrollment. He believes in competition but sees the challenges when elite charter schools hand-pick students from more affluent and well-educated families.

“Private is private and their first objective is profit,” Riley said. “The real question is, are we talking about service to these families, or allowing profits? Someone is going to take a back seat.”

With 238 charter schools, Colorado ranks sixth in The Center for Education Reform’s Charter School Laws Ranking and Scorecard. However, ALEC’s Report Card on American Education ranks Colorado at 27th based on school choice program’s size and scope, purchasing power in the educational marketplace, flexibility and freedom. Colorado currently does not allow private school choice programs.

Sen. Michael Bennet, former superintendent for Denver Public Schools, spoke in January against DeVos’ nomination for secretary of education, citing her lack of experience which gave him no confidence that she would prioritize students.

Hundreds of teachers, students and members of the Colorado Education Association who shared the same sentiments marched in protest from the capitol to the hotel a day before DeVos spoke.

Joe Deras, an MSU Denver graduate, was arrested with three others in the hotel lobby while holding a banner that questioned school choice vouchers.

“Betsy DeVos is on a mission to turn charters and public money over into these private hands, and we know that takes money from our public schools,” Deras said.

Deras said it’s important to understand why political and business connections form, especially when legislation coming out of ALEC affects everyone personally.

“We needed to make sure people inside of ALEC knew there’s a resistance for everything they stand for. And that their plans will not go into effect without a fight,” he said.

Additional reporting by Ryan Longaker