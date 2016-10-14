Belfrage scores 2 goals, but it’s not enough

Two goals from leading scorer Josh Belfrage weren’t enough for the Roadrunners as they lost an important game in heartbreaking fashion for the second straight week. In their second game of the weekend, MSU Denver lost to No. 5 Regis, 3-2.

The weekend started on a high note for the team as they beat a struggling South Dakota School of Mines Hardrockers team 2-1. Senior midfielder Arturo Vega scored the first goal of the game, but senior goalkeeper Hayden Rus yielded a late goal to the Hardrockers and the game ended regulation tied 1-1.

It only took two minutes for Roadrunners freshman midfielder Yannick Schad to end the game. He buried the first goal of his collegiate career in dramatic fashion by scoring the overtime game winner.

The next challenge for the team was traveling to Regis to take on the h-ranked Rangers. The Rangers entered the match as the highest ranked team in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

The game was an opportunity for MSU Denver to regain their status as a ranked team. They entered the week of Sept. 26 ranked No. 21 in Division II, only to lose 1-0 to UCCS when the Mountain Lions scored with only three minutes left in the game that promptly dropped them out of the rankings.

The Roadrunners scored first against the Rangers when Belfrage popped a goal into the top of the net. Regis responded quickly and the first half ended 1-1. e Rangers struck first in the second half, but Belfrage countered with his eighth goal of the season to tie the game. Regis scored in the 78th minute which proved to be the game winner.

MSU Denver has another opportunity to topple the powerhouse Rangers Oct. 16 at the Regency Athletic Complex.