Barney Frank reflects on 30-year career in politics

“As I got older, I realized politics is something I’d like to do. The problem was that I knew I was gay. I realized that when I was 13. Apparently, according to Ben Carson, I decided at 13 to be gay. I don’t remember deciding it, but I did,” Rep. Frank said, eliciting laughter from the room.

“To be in politics you had to be popular. Government was popular. To be gay was to be despised as anything on earth in 1953.”

Frank talked at length about the economic background that led to the current political environment. Quoting John F. Kennedy’s “Ask Not” speech,Frank discussed how Americans evolved from viewing government as part of the solution to being the problem, which he said was best embodied by Ronald Reagan’s “government is the problem” quote. He also criticized millennial attitudes toward establishment politics.