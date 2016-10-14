Barney Frank reflects on 30-year career in politics

Former Massachusetts Congressman Barney Frank tackled politics, law and sexual orientation on Oct. 10 in the Adirondacks Room of the Tivoli Student Union.
Frank is best known for being the first openly gay congressman to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives. He was one of the leading sponsors of the 2010 Dodd-Frank consumer protection bill, which sought to regulate the U.S. financial system in the wake of the Great Recession that began in 2008. While today support for gay marriage among Americans is near 61 percent and the majority of millennials are widely tolerant of LGBT issues, Frank experienced the polar opposite during his childhood.
“As I got older, I realized politics is something I’d like to do. The problem was that I knew I was gay. I realized that when I was 13. Apparently, according to Ben Carson, I decided at 13 to be gay. I don’t remember deciding it, but I did,” Rep. Frank said, eliciting laughter from the room.
“To be in politics you had to be popular. Government was popular. To be gay was to be despised as anything on earth in 1953.”
Frank talked at length about the economic background that led to the current political environment. Quoting John F. Kennedy’s “Ask Not” speech,Frank discussed how Americans evolved from viewing government as part of the solution to being the problem, which he said was best embodied by Ronald Reagan’s “government is the problem” quote. He also criticized millennial attitudes toward establishment politics.
Time was given for student questions. Students from the Social and Political Philosophy class at MSU Denver were among those lined up to pick Frank’s brain on a variety of topics, such as government surveillance and the future of progressive politics after failed Democratic presidential candidate Sen Bernie Sanders.
“This was a great event that connected some of the stuff we’re doing in class with current events,” said Elizabeth Goodnick, the class’s professor.
Chris Davis, an MSU Denver student government senator, went to the event to ask Frank what Sanders supporters could do moving forward after the election. Davis was a Sanders delegate to the Democratic National Convention during the primary.
Frank replied that if millennials wanted to change the system, then they would have to work from within. Creating a new party, Frank said, would be ineffective in the long run.
Davis agreed with Frank.
“As long as you vote on Nov. 8, I’m happy for you. But what I really care about is what you do on Nov. 9 and until the next Election Day,” Davis said. “All the work that we have done in the progressive movement will go to waste if we stop on Nov. 8.”