Auraria alerts reports inauguration day ‘civil unrest’

Earlier in the day, a walkout from East High School joined a larger protest in front of the Capitol building.

“We are going to continue to fight to protect our most vulnerable in our country and that goes for a lot of these young people,” City Councilman Paul Lopez said. “And to protect our ability to take the streets like this and demonstrate their expression and their opinions and their right. I’m just glad to see they’re not going to be bullied by anybody on TV, no matter if he calls himself a president or not.”

The councilman was there supporting his daughter.

Counter-protesting the day event was Sam Adams. He was dressed in a star spangled suite while peacefully handing out tiny american flags. He said the protesters were trampling on the rights our forefathers had granted.

Adams said the protest was not peaceful which made it unconstitutional.

“I have had several flags stolen, broken, they tried to rip my sign off. My other friends here, they were accosted by protesters,” Adams said.