“Ask a Muslim” demystifies stereotypes

A large cardboard booth with the words “Ask a Muslim” written in bold black marker greeted students in the North Classroom of Auraria Campus on Oct. 10.
The Muslim Student Association held the event to foster conversation and try to provide answers to common questions regarding Muslims.
Ali Alshawi, an organizer of the event, is from Iraq. He moved to the United States without his family when he was 17 and is an alumnus from the University of Northern Colorado. He said he did not face any discrimination while at UNC, and believes college campuses are more progressive.
Alshawi saw the experience of Ask-A-Muslim as positive and said he wanted to focus on not letting negative experiences affect him.
“In order to stay positive you have to reconsider some of these beliefs and really get to know people before judging them,” Alshawi said.
Angel Guma, a U.S. Army veteran and also an organizer for the event, said that serving in Afghanistan for a year made him want to come back to the United States to help Muslims face discrimination. Guma is not Muslim, but said that he, too, felt he had faced discrimination.
“I’m mistreated. I’m told to go back to Mexico by people who, no offense, look just like you,” Guma said.
Guma is not Mexican but Native American. When questioned about why people assume he is Mexican he said that it is because he is dark-skinned.
When asked about ISIS and their connection to Islam, Alshawi said that he would prefer that there be a differentiation between Islamism and Islam. While they are related, he said Islamism shouldn’t represent Islam.
He did not wish to comment on the views of homosexuality in the Muslim community. He said that it was a very complicated issue he felt was above him.
Merve Saygili and Fathia Mohamed also stayed at the booth to try and help students understand Islam in general. Mohamed stated that she didn’t want people to associate them with terrorist organizations like ISIS. She and Saygili said ISIS does not represent Islam and they would rather people not refer to the group as Islamists because it forces people to associate Muslims with terrorism. When asked about the treatment of women in the Middle East and the discrimination they face, Saygili said that she does not support the treatment of women in areas like Saudi Arabia, where there are laws discriminating against women. The Quran, she said, actually holds women in esteem, while those countries’ cultures were the true issue to address.
Mohamed agreed.
“That’s the culture, not the religion.”
They also brought up street preacher Ron Underwood, who they said antagonized them the most. They hoped the booth would help widen people’s views enough to lessen such incidents.
“With us being college students, we’re just like everybody else on this campus. We just have to follow a different religion,” Mohamed said.