“Ask a Muslim” demystifies stereotypes

A large cardboard booth with the words “Ask a Muslim” written in bold black marker greeted students in the North Classroom of Auraria Campus on Oct. 10.

The Muslim Student Association held the event to foster conversation and try to provide answers to common questions regarding Muslims.

Ali Alshawi, an organizer of the event, is from Iraq. He moved to the United States without his family when he was 17 and is an alumnus from the University of Northern Colorado. He said he did not face any discrimination while at UNC, and believes college campuses are more progressive.

Alshawi saw the experience of Ask-A-Muslim as positive and said he wanted to focus on not letting negative experiences affect him.

“In order to stay positive you have to reconsider some of these beliefs and really get to know people before judging them,” Alshawi said.

Angel Guma, a U.S. Army veteran and also an organizer for the event, said that serving in Afghanistan for a year made him want to come back to the United States to help Muslims face discrimination. Guma is not Muslim, but said that he, too, felt he had faced discrimination.