“Ask a Muslim” addresses stereotypes

A large, cardboard booth with the words “Ask a Muslim” written in bold black sharpie greeted students in the North Classroom of Auraria Campus on Oct. 10.

The Muslim Student Association held the event to foster conversation and try to provide answers to common questions regarding Muslims. Angel Guma, a U.S. Army Veteran and the main event organizer despite not being a member of the MSA or a student of Auraria campus, said that serving in Afghanistan for a year made him want to come back to the United States to help Muslims facing discrimination. Guma is not Muslim, but said that he too, felt he had faced discrimination.

“I’m mistreated, I’m told to go back to Mexico, by people who – no offense – look just like you,” Guma said.

Guma is not actually Mexican, but Native American. When questioned about why people assume he is Mexican, he said that it is because he is dark-skinned.

Ali Alshawi, another event organizer, is from Iraq and also an alumni from the University of Northern Colorado. He moved to the United States without his family when he was 17. He said he wanted to focus on not letting negative experiences affect him. He believes college campuses are more progressive and that the experience of Ask-A-Muslim has been positive. Alshawi did not face any discrimination while at UNC. When asked about ISIS and their connection to Islam, Alshawi said that he would prefer that there be a differentiation between Islamism and Islam. While they are related, he said, it shouldn’t represent Islam.

He did not wish to comment on the views of homosexuality in the Muslim community and after a long pause said that it was a very complicated issue that he felt was above him. He eventually said that while in the United States,

“In order to stay positive you have to reconsider some of these beliefs, um, and really get to know people before judging them.”

Merve Saygili and Fathia Mohamed, both part of the MSA and students on Auraria Campus, were there to try and help students gain a better understanding of Islam in general. They also brought up Ron Underwood the preacher often seen on campus, who they said antagonized them the most.

ISIS, they said, does not represent Islam and they would rather people not refer to ISIS as Islamists because it forces people to associate Muslims with ISIS. Mohamed restated that she didn’t want people to associate them with terrorist organization,

“With us being college students, we’re just like everybody else on this campus, we just have to follow a different religion,” she said.

When asked about the treatment of women in the Middle East and the discrimination they face, “That’s the culture, not the religion,” Mohamed said.

Saygili said that she does not support the treatment of women in Saudi Arabia, where there are the most laws discriminating against women in the Middle East. The Quran, she said, actually holds women in esteem. While she said that she does support Sharia Law, she thinks if Muslims come to the west that they should adapt.

“Adapt to the rules in the western country, just cause you’re the one making the move,” she said.

