Art Gym offers resources for Colorado artists

Humans tend to create sacred spaces, environments we make for each other to snap ourselves out of isolation and create a community. Located in South Park Hill in Denver, the Art Gym is a designated space for local artists who seek an equilibrium between being alone and being surrounded. The 17,000 square feet of space are dedicated to creation. Metalsmiths and printmakers are attracted to this institution for its specialized equipment, but it’s encouraging atmosphere also attracts painters, dancers, musicians and even one writer.

Thee space was created in 2011, when Vicki Stevinson and her husband, Brian Stevinson, bought a closed down Safeway warehouse. Originally opened in 1953, it had corrugated berglass for windows and held nothing but empty space. ey had no idea what they wanted to do with it.

Eventually, the vision came from her own material obstacles in the artistic field.

“I went to Metro. That’s where it all began with a degree in printmaking,” Stevenson said. “I later began metalsmithing, which created many roadblocks for me. I couldn’t afford the machinery, and often the materials were hard to find.”

Replicating the format of a gym, membership costs $100 a month, and members can come from any level of experience and any medium or expression. The building’s layout encourages an artist to either work in silence or turn to another creator and ask for critique or encouragement.

One large factor of the Art Gym’s success comes from the current cost of studio space in Denver, averaging around $1,333 a month, not including utilities. For those striving to make a living from their arts (especially straight out of college) this expense is counterproductive.