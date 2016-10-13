Art Gym offers resources for Colorado artists

Humans tend to create sacred spaces, environments we make for each other to snap ourselves out of isolation and create a community. Located in South Park Hill in Denver, the Art Gym is a designated space for local artists who seek an equilibrium between being alone and being surrounded. The 17,000 square feet of space are dedicated to creation. Metalsmiths and printmakers are attracted to this institution for its specialized equipment, but it’s encouraging atmosphere also attracts painters, dancers, musicians and even one writer.
Thee space was created in 2011, when Vicki Stevinson and her husband, Brian Stevinson, bought a closed down Safeway warehouse. Originally opened in 1953, it had corrugated berglass for windows and held nothing but empty space. ey had no idea what they wanted to do with it.
Eventually, the vision came from her own material obstacles in the artistic field.
“I went to Metro. That’s where it all began with a degree in printmaking,” Stevenson said. “I later began metalsmithing, which created many roadblocks for me. I couldn’t afford the machinery, and often the materials were hard to find.”
Replicating the format of a gym, membership costs $100 a month, and members can come from any level of experience and any medium or expression. The building’s layout encourages an artist to either work in silence or turn to another creator and ask for critique or encouragement.
One large factor of the Art Gym’s success comes from the current cost of studio space in Denver, averaging around $1,333 a month, not including utilities. For those striving to make a living from their arts (especially straight out of college) this expense is counterproductive.
On Oct. 6, the venue held an open reception called “Dark and Obscure.” Most artists were members, but some had applied on their own to have their art displayed.
The pieces all thematically addressed mortality and reality. On one wall, a sculpture that looked like a chain of bones sat next to a woodcarving of a woman with a pair of scissors entangled in her hair. These dark images ran counter to the bubbly conversations throughout the gallery and the lightness of the architecture.
One artist, Melanie Bindon, was showing an oil painting entitled “To Internalize a Chickadee.”
“I woke up at 4:30 a.m. and did this,” Bindon said. “I paint nightmares to walk away from them.”
Bindon paintings contain layers of narrative, such as her looming dark gure over a rib cage containing a chickadee heart. When she was younger, her mother used to call her “Chickadee” for her courage and bubbliness. The gure from her dreams is trying to consume that energy.
On a podium, a small book titled “Grief” encouraged visitors to flip through it.
“My mom died five months ago,” said the artist Ingrid Porter. “I was trying to express what that felt like. It was important for me to have it go on and on and on, and when it’s almost too much, there’s a little light.”
Porter hand-dyed the book with tea and tattered the edges to make it look worn. As it progressed, the image of tears collected into an ocean, eventually turning into the light above a mountainscape.
For many, being at the Art Gym gave back that sense of belonging and purpose that college had offered them. The alternative to studio space could mean their success as a Denver artist.