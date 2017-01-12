Alpacas and llamas and fleece, oh my

Alpacas and llamas are used for their fiber, pack use and meat. However, that’s not what caught Linda Hayes’ affection.
“Oh, the big eyes and the soft fur and the long eye lashes. They’re just neat animals,” she said.
Hayes was honored with an achievement award during the alpaca/llama show at the National Western Stock Show on Jan. 7. The show was put on by the Alpaca Breeders of the Rockies, an organization dedicated to advancing the interests of the alpaca industry and increasing the visibility of the animals.
“It’s an exhibit show to let the public know about alpacas, learn about alpacas, handle alpacas, touch them,” said Kim Taha, who owns an alpaca ranch and is president of the ABR. The show began nine years ago and Taha hopes the show will expand. Currently, the organization can only host around 175 animals due to space limitations.
During the show, the animals are put through their paces. They are judged on fleece quality, how well they follow instructions and how they handle being in a human environment around people.
According to Jessie Mazurek, alpacas are still seen as exotic. She and her husband Sam Mazurek raise alpacas together in Evergreen, Colo. Her hope is that events like the one at the stock show will get people to think of alpacas as common livestock animals, much like sheep or cows.
The Mazurek’s interest in alpacas was originally piqued one year when they were visiting the stock show.
“We wanted llamas for a while. We were wandering through the alpacas and we met another ranch. They were having a seminar for new breeders. We got curious and that’s how we got going in it,” Sam Mazurek said.
Alpacas originated in Peru. Norm Johnson, owner of Chimera Ranch and president of the Alpaca Owners Association, said around 6,000 farms raise alpacas in the U.S. The AOA has over 250,000 animals in its registry database.
Alpaca fiber does not meet textile industry standards yet. Currently, the industry is in a cottage industry state. Alpaca breeders hope this will change.
That said, alpacas have another use that is growing in prominence. Alpaca Partners, a nonprofit housed on Alta Vida Ranch in Parker, uses alpacas to help special needs children flourish.
“The peacefulness of the alpaca associates with people who maybe have some special needs,” Johnson said. “A lot of autistic children are drawn to alpacas.”
The alpaca industry has gone through it’s share of ups and downs. When Glaser started raising alpacas 16 years ago, she said the market was quite depressed. Too many sales and too many people had driven down the prices of the animals. However, through the classes and shows, the numbers were starting to rise again. People in the industry are also focusing on raising the next generation of alpaca farmers.
“We’re trying to instill new blood — so to speak — with the kids coming up,” Glaser said, “and trying to instill encouragement and motivation for them to continue because what they do here they will actually carry through for the rest of their life.”