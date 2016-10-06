Alexie Marr shines against Griffins

MSU Denver’s women’s soccer team played to a draw in both games at home, ending the weekend with an overall record of 3-3-4.
In their first game of the weekend, the women played to a 0-0 draw against Colorado Mesa University. The Roadrun- ners controlled the first half of play with great ball movement. They had two shots on goal in the half. One of those shots was produced by sophomore striker Reigna Banks in the seventh minute of the game showing off her foot skills as she dribbled past defenders.
MSU Denver got off to a slow start in the second half, but still managed to get two more shots on goal. Freshman goal- keeper Erica Torres came up big with five saves, all coming in the second half. With just over five minutes left in regulation, sophomore defender Emily Romer made a game saving tackle in the box to force the game into overtime.
Both teams managed a couple of opportunities in overtime but were unable to break through. Colorado Mesa finished the weekend with an overall record of 4-4-2.
In the women’s second game of the weekend, they played to a 2-2 draw against Westminster College. The Roadrunners pushed the pace early, but the Griffins scored on a counter attack in the 16th minute of play. Five minutes later, Banks tied the game with a
header goal off of a set piece driven in by senior defender Alexie Marr. Marr scored a goal of her own in the 77th minute, assisted by junior midfielder Elise Boisnard, on a corner kick.
The team will be on the road next weekend as they travel to Las Vegas, New Mexico to take on New Mexico Highlands Friday Oct. 7 and then to Pueblo, Sun- day Oct. 9 where they will meet CSU-Pueblo.