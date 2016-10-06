Alexie Marr shines against Griffins

MSU Denver’s women’s soccer team played to a draw in both games at home, ending the weekend with an overall record of 3-3-4.

In their first game of the weekend, the women played to a 0-0 draw against Colorado Mesa University. The Roadrun- ners controlled the first half of play with great ball movement. They had two shots on goal in the half. One of those shots was produced by sophomore striker Reigna Banks in the seventh minute of the game showing off her foot skills as she dribbled past defenders.

MSU Denver got off to a slow start in the second half, but still managed to get two more shots on goal. Freshman goal- keeper Erica Torres came up big with five saves, all coming in the second half. With just over five minutes left in regulation, sophomore defender Emily Romer made a game saving tackle in the box to force the game into overtime.