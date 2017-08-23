Colorado Open Records opens the modern era

On Aug. 17 the Denver Press Club celebrated the modernization of the Colorado Open Records Act, which was updated with two new amendments earlier in the month. Previously, CORA was not updated for 20 years and did not account for the technological advances of today.

Speakers from government, media and a nonprofit spoke at a panel hosted by the DPC.

”All the specific things that are in the open records act are what keep us free, because politicians can’t lie and know they can get away with it,” said former Rocky Mountain News reporter Ann Imse.

Open records are a crucial part of democracy, said Imse at the celebration of the new amendments. A statute protecting open records is the most important law supporting democracy as a practical matter.

The senate bill mandates that government maintain a public, digital record in a sortable format, like an Excel spreadsheet.

The house bill established a cooling off period when dealing with CORA disputes that reach a point where litigation is considered. Plaintiffs denied public records under CORA have to wait 14 days days to challenge the denial in court under the new law. The prior waiting period was three business days.

During the panel discussion, Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition Executive Director Jeffrey Roberts spoke about how privacy issues were raised when the new law was being drafted. It was determined that privacy would not be affected by the proposed changes. The CORA workgroup was not interested in adding any new exemptions or exceptions to the Open Records Bill.

“This is about format. This is not changing what is a public record,” he said.

Politicians made compromises to get the amendments passed into law. Among the compromises is one that exempts police reports from being covered under the act.

Pushback to the law came from higher education, according to Colorado State Senator John Kefalas.

“I think whether it was community colleges or four-year colleges, one of the issues was cost,” he said.

He also mentioned that the University of Colorado claimed that it would cost them millions of dollars to comply with the new amendments to CORA. However, he went on to say he did not believe they could justify that claim. At one point, higher education even requested an exemption from the new amendments.

Other government departments besides higher education resisted the new amendments. Sen. Kefalas said that the Colorado Attorney General and the governor’s office were opposed to the additions. The two departments pushed back over the same reason that higher education did, which was cost recovery. The governor’s office changed its tune after they realized the bill would pass, Sen. Kefalas said.

These amendments do not change what makes a public record. These amendments simply focus on the format in which the public will receive public records that are requested. During the panel discussion at the celebration there were hints at more work to be done with CORA. However, no comments were made with regard to what is next.

“What we put in place currently, we need to make sure it is carried out,” Sen. Kefalas said during the panel that.