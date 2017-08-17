Festival of Felines shows off adoptable cats for Cat Care Society

The Festival of Felines, held July 29 at the Cat Care Society, gave the public an opportunity to meet all their cats currently up for adoption.

Cat lovers walked into a hallway littered with cats. Black cats, calico cats, tabby cats, white cats, orange cats-there was no shortage of variety. Some of them approached people with cool cat confidence, snuggling against their legs. Others sat under tables or in cat beds scattered around the shelter, grooming themselves and ignoring the crowd.

Andrea Netzgar, who cares for three cats of her own at home, attended the festival for her first time Saturday.

“We came out to see the cats,” said Netzgar. “The real cats and the painted cats. If you like cats and you like art it’s a great way to support a great local organization.”

Besides the cats that need homes, the shelter showcased 31 painted cats that will be put up for bid at the Tails of the Painted Cats Gala Dinner and Auction on Sept. 16.

“This kind of adds volume to our Painted Craft Auction, which is probably our biggest event of the year,” said Dave Genco, adoption assistant. “Very talented artists have been commissioned to paint them, and then we put them up for auction.”

Most cat owners love their furry companions like family, unfortunately, circumstances can make it difficult to properly care for them.

Established in 1981, the Cat Care Society works at helping homeless, injured and abused cats in the Denver metropolitan area.

The shelter handles over 75 cats, giving them veterinary care, food and loving human interaction until a suitable family adopts them. The nonprofit organization hosts fundraisers such as the Festival of Felines and Tails of the Painted Cats Gala to raise money for these services.

The festival also showed off the newest additions to the Cat Care Society. Inside one room at the end of the hallway, kittens pounced, played and looked utterly adorable.

“It’s kitten season so there are a lot of kittens,” said Lynette Newman, volunteer since 2003. “Our seniors are always looking for homes and we have everything in the middle too.”

Newman noted the shelter doesn’t receive any government financing and is grateful for any kind of assistance.

“We always need help. We need volunteers and donations,” Newman said. “And not just donations of food but paper towels, hand sanitizer and laundry soap. Things you use every day at home.”

A sleek shorthaired lady cat named Kasha sat on the desk that volunteer Karolyn Mendez stood

behind. Kasha purred and accepted head rubs from potential adopters. Mendez explained that the only cats not up for adoption are those on medical hold and the temporary care cats.

“Our temporary cat care program is a program we have for people that need to get on their feet,” Mendez said. “We’ll watch their cats for 30 days free of charge. We’re one of the few shelters that has it in the Metro area.”

Genco, who helps new cats settle in when they first arrive, explained how they are introduced to their new environment.

“We have a very practiced staff. We do have to temporarily cage the cats, make sure they have recovered emotionally to the point where their appetite is sufficient,” Genco said. “If they allow us to handle them we examine them.”

The cats are tested for diseases and then are spayed or neutered. Once the cats are cleared, they have free roam of the shelter and are ready for volunteers to help them find the most suitable home for them. Volunteers like Genco work with people looking to adopt.

“We record briefly on paper what they’re looking for and what their situation is at home and help to guide them through the shelter to find the most appropriate cat or kittens,” Genco said. “Then we let them choose. It’s very important to us these guys get the best homes possible.”