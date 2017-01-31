Not all students gloomy over Trump

Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration on Jan. 20 was welcomed enthusiastically by MSU Denver’s conservative students.
“His speech addressed something that people miss about him,” Isaac Cree said. “His entire speech was, ‘I’m not just gonna work for the conservatives who voted me in, this is going to be a government for all Americans. It’s going to be someplace where everybody can live and be happy.’”
The Republican shockwave last November left all three branches of government under GOP control. Although Trump’s election was greeted with horror by the country’s progressive left, conservative students on Auraria campus see plenty of reasons for optimism. For example, MSU Denver student John Soper said that Trump’s election will mean a stronger focus on economic growth.
“No matter what other problems are in this country, if everyone is working and money is coming in and people are employed, the country is strong,” Soper said. “People are generally happy when they’re working and they’re not having to worry about having enough money to take care of their family.”
Soper criticized the Obama administration’s economic record, saying that most of the job creation touted by government officials was part-time low skill work. He also pointed out that labor force participation was near 66 percent. The Bureau of Labor statistics tracks labor force participation and places the rate at roughly 62 percent for all of 2016. In comparison, the participation rate hovered at 66 percent in 2006, one year before the start of the Great Recession.
One of Soper’s concerns was that Americans without a college education were in danger of being left behind by globalization. He was skeptical that college was a path to success for all Americans, saying that a glut of college grads would lead to an oversaturated labor market and leave many Americans with high levels of college debt and no work.
“Most people aren’t built for university. Do we just leave the people that aren’t able to go to university behind? It doesn’t behoove us to have workers that are capable of working but aren’t necessarily skilled. One way or another, we’re going to have to take care of them,” Soper said.
Cree and Soper both criticized the way conservative students are treated by their liberal classmates on campus.
“I’ve only had one class where I’ve had any issue with this and that was an ethics class. Sometimes if I would state my conservative ideas, generally they’d be shut down. The entire class would rally up and argue against you and destroy your thoughts,” Cree said.
To students who fear that Donald Trump’s administration means a rollback of women’s and LGBT rights as well as a regression of racial progress, Cree reassured them that wasn’t what conservatives wanted.
“I don’t support any of that. There is a small section that believes in those things, but the majority of conservatives don’t believe in reversing racial rights, LGBT rights or women’s rights. The majority of conservatives don’t believe in that.”
Soper questioned if it was wise to bog down the progress of a class by voicing opinions he knew other students would shout down.
“It’s uncomfortable to make your position’s known. Just get the A and move on,” he said.
Soper said students like him were more interested in getting to class and getting their degrees. Having conflicts with their liberal classmates would only be counterproductive to that goal.
Soper said that the only way to truly mend the partisan gap present in the country is for both sides to truly try to understand the other.
“You don’t have to believe it, you don’t have to do what they say. But it helps if you’re empathetic and understand where they’re coming from.”