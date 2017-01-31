Not all students gloomy over Trump

Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration on Jan. 20 was welcomed enthusiastically by MSU Denver’s conservative students.

“His speech addressed something that people miss about him,” Isaac Cree said. “His entire speech was, ‘I’m not just gonna work for the conservatives who voted me in, this is going to be a government for all Americans. It’s going to be someplace where everybody can live and be happy.’”

The Republican shockwave last November left all three branches of government under GOP control. Although Trump’s election was greeted with horror by the country’s progressive left, conservative students on Auraria campus see plenty of reasons for optimism. For example, MSU Denver student John Soper said that Trump’s election will mean a stronger focus on economic growth.

“No matter what other problems are in this country, if everyone is working and money is coming in and people are employed, the country is strong,” Soper said. “People are generally happy when they’re working and they’re not having to worry about having enough money to take care of their family.”

Soper criticized the Obama administration’s economic record, saying that most of the job creation touted by government officials was part-time low skill work. He also pointed out that labor force participation was near 66 percent. The Bureau of Labor statistics tracks labor force participation and places the rate at roughly 62 percent for all of 2016. In comparison, the participation rate hovered at 66 percent in 2006, one year before the start of the Great Recession.