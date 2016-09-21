Grit and Grind – Jenny Glenn Grooming role models

The 2016 MSU Denver Volleyball team looks to extend their streak of 16 consecutive NCAA tournament appearances. Diane Hendricks coached MSU Denver for all 16 past NCAA tournament bids. Hendricks stepped down as the volleyball program’s head coach back in March, 2016. We now enter the Glenn era.

New first year head coach Jenny Glenn begins her era as the skipper, charged with guiding the program to national prominence. Glenn is no stranger to success. She’s spent the last nine seasons at the University of Northern Colorado. Glenn won 20 or more games every season as an assistant head coach. Glenn carries division experience into a hotbed of division II volleyball.

Glenn’s first call of action on the court is to lead her squad to secure the conference championship. The academic goals for the Roadrunners are lofty as well.

“Our team GPA goal is a 3.3. We have the desire to win the American Volleyball Coaches Association team academic award.” The volleyball team maintains a commitment to planting positive seeds in the community as the team does most of its’ volunteer work in the spring.

“Every group of athletes is different, you have to mold to your athletes, said Glenn, who creates team goals that are fused with the wants and needs of her players. “You always want it intrinsic instead of external; what motivates and drives them?”

The team is loaded with talented returning players. Coach Glenn has four preseason all-RMAC returning to the Roadrunners. Seniors Brandi Torr, Vasati Fiatoa, Michaela Smith and junior Ryan Hoerdemann were all voted as preseason all-RMAC by the conference coaches. She ensures that her players are included in the team and goal building blueprints.

“I make sure everyone has a role and that they feel part of the collective.”

Coach Glenn is forging every link of her chain to be strong enough to resist the pressure to break. Enthusiastic about her new role at MSU Denver, Glenn views learning the nuances of her new players as the most enjoyable part of her head coaching duties.

“Getting to know the athletes, they’re a great group of girls.” She responded, “As well as seeing some change and light bulbs going off in there.”

This Roadrunners team that can ascend to the next level. The mentality Glenn is programming into her team may be a direct correlation to her self proclaimed favorite song Don’t Stop Believing, by Journey.