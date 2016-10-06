Women’s volleyball extends winning streak to six

The MSU Denver volleyball team extended their conference win streak to six games this past week. This gave them seven straight wins overall this season. The Roadrunners hosted CSU-Pueblo Sept. 30 at the Auraria Event Center. They swept the Thunderwolves 25-15, 25-22 and 28-26. Senior Michaela Smith posted a team high 11 kills. MSU Denver senior setter Brandi Torr dished out 37 assists in the match. Torr entered the 2016 campaign sixth place in MSU Denver career assists.

The women’s win streak was back on the line Oct. 1 as New Mexico Highland Cowgirls came over to the Auraria Event Center. The Cowgirls jumped in front early and won the first set 25-21. MSU Denver responded by dominating the second set played and winning with a score of 25-17. First year coach Jenny Glenn’s team kept their foot on the gas, taking the third set 25-18. The team won the fourth set 25-23, which won them the match. Michaela Smith’s 20 kills and junior Ryan Hoedermann’s 10 kills pushed the squad to victory. Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s members must deal with the development of the younger players of the team. Sophomore Santaisha Sturges posted eight kills and sophomore Stephanie Laraway’s eight kills provided the Roadrunners a balanced attack.

The RMAC is under attack. The Roadrunners record climbs to 12-3 overall and 6-0 in the conference. The squad’s presence in the RMAC is felt league wide. Senior Michaela Smith took home RMAC offensive player of the week honors. Freshman Alyssa Kelling took home the RMAC defensive player of the week award. The team’s success can be attributed to all it’s players. The volleyball team is in prime position to finish the season by winning the RMAC championship. The program has not missed a beat under the guidance of first year head coach Jenny Glenn.