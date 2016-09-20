By David Schaut

Alumni, students, professors and dinosaurs. Just your typical MSU Denver Women’s Soccer Alumni game. In a game of past versus present, the current Roadrunner Women’s Soccer squad prevailed 2-1 against their athletic ancestors in a game filled with high fives and hi-jinks.

The Alumni game was dominated by the current squad from the opening kick. The younger players were more energetic and dominated possession of the ball, which quickly tired the alumni. Reigna Banks attacked confidently throughout the game, and Elise Boisnard distributed the ball evenly and consistently. After a pair of goals for the current Roadrunners and time ticking away, competitive spirit gave way to one of light-hearted fun.

With about three minutes left, the alumni substituted a Tyrannosaurus Rex into the game at the striker position. Literally, a player in a T-Rex costume was waddling around on the field, making a brave attempt at something that resembled soccer. While the dinosaur had an obvious size advantage, the lack of mobility proved to be crippling.

Then, with about two minutes left in the game, the benches emptied, but not in a physical way; there were about 20 players on the field from each team. It was pure pandemonium. In the midst of the tumult, the dinosaur was controversially fouled in the box, which led to a penalty kick. With one second left, the Rex buried the goal, putting the alumni on the board at the end of the game.

While fun, the game is an excellent opportunity for the younger players to learn from the people that have stood in their shoes. The alumni team was filled with national champions from the successful ‘04 and ‘06 campaigns, and that is exactly where the current players want to end up.

When asked if there was any advice that would help the current team on their quest, 2004 National Champion and National Soccer Coaches Association of America National Player of the Year Ymara Guante said, “Play for each other. Just have fun and play for each other.”

Current Metro State Sports Industry Operations Professor and defender on the 2006 National Championship team, Kristen Sonsma believes in the lasting bond and camaraderie that successful teams share.

“The National Championship game is an unbeatable memory,” Sonsma said. “I think that just the experience of traveling with the team, and the whole experience is what keeps us coming back every year.”

One of 5 Metro State two time National Champions Katie Muth had an opinion when it came to team chemistry: “Work through it, get along, play for each other, and just be smart.”

Our current Roadrunners were afforded the opportunity to interact and learn from our past champions, and the alumni were able to lend their invaluable knowledge to help and mentor the young ladies, who have the chance to take the advice to heart and flourish.

The game was great one; the experience for the girls will be even greater.