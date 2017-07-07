Rockies, White Sox clash in a rare interleague series

After splitting a four-game series at Coors Field against the Cincinnati Reds, the Colorado Rockies – who are in the middle of a dramatic slump – will look to get back on track just before the All-Star break in a rare interleague series meeting this weekend against the Chicago White Sox.

The White Sox and Rockies have only met 12 times in each franchise’s history with the White Sox leading the all-time series 7-5. The last time the two clubs met was back in 2014, with the Rocks taking two of three from the Sox at Coors Field.

The White Sox have struggled this year and enter tonight’s matchup last place in the AL Central with a 37-47 overall record. They have been playing .500 baseball in the last 10 games with a record of 5-5. The Rockies on the other hand are in the middle of a mid-season slump and enter the interleague series tonight 4-12 over the last 16 games. They find themselves 8.5 games back of the Dodgers in the NL West, but remain in second place in the NL Wild Card race.

Tonight in game one of the series, it will be the hard-throwing rookie German Marquez (5-4, 4.41 ERA) on the mound for the Rockies as he’ll face the lefty Derek Holland (5-8, 4.52 ERA) for the White Sox, who has never pitched against the Rockies or at Coors Field. First pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

Game two will feature another Rockies rookie Jeff Hoffman (5-1, 4.10 ERA) against Jose Quintana (4-8, 4.45 ERA) for the White Sox.

3 things to keep an eye out for the second half of the season for the Colorado Rockies

Rookie pitching: Bud Black has a very young starting pitching rotation who started out dominating Major League Baseball. Up through June 24, the four starting rookies – Kyle Freeland, Antonio Senzatela, German Marquez and Jeff Hoffman – combined for 65 percent of the clubs starts along with a 26-12 record and a 4.16 ERA. Can they continue being consistent?

“We have Chatty and the four rookies out there,” reliever Adam Ottavino said back in June. “They’re doing a great job. They’re the reason we’re where we’re at. But no matter what, they have a lot to learn.”

Charlie Blackmon: With Charlie Blackmon about to start in the 2017 All-Star game down in Miami and also to participate in the Home Run Derby, the pressure will be on him during the second half to continue his great success as the lead-off hitter for the Rockies. Blackman has seen his batting average drop within the last couple of weeks. He is now hitting .314.

Standings: Colorado has picked a horrible time to start slumping, just before the All-Star Break. However, this is not unusual for Rockies fans. The Rockies are 8.5 games back from the Dodgers for the NL West and only lead the Cubs by 6.5 games for the second Wild Card spot.