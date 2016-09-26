Roadrunners blanked versus Colorado Jr. Eagles

The Roadrunners hockey club were shut out by a final score of 4-0 to the Colorado Jr. Eagles in a game that is the final tune-up game before the Roadrunners begin Division 2 play in the Big Mountain Hockey Conference (BMHC) against the University of Colorado on October 7th at the Student Recreation Center in Boulder, CO.

It appears as if the Roadrunners are not quite sure who their starting goaltender will be, as new goalkeepers began each period. Following a scoreless first period, the Jr. Eagles tallied two goals in the second period, and also following the same performance in the third period to shut out the Roadrunners.

A development that will be interesting to see when watching the Roadrunners this upcoming season will be to see how they respond to Division 2 type of play. This tune-up matchup against the Jr. Eagles was a fantastic way to prepare themselves for the upcoming game against CU Boulder, in terms of the speed of the game as well as the advanced physicality of Division 2 hockey. Another observation of the game against the Jr. Eagles was the lack of discipline throughout the game, in which the Roadrunners will have to adjust when they begin BMHC play. The Roadrunners are a team who loves to play with grit, and speed but they will have to adjust their play to stay out of the penalty box.

Be sure to come to the Roadrunners first game in the newly organized BMHC when they travel to the Student Recreation Center at the University of Boulder to take on the Buffalos on October 7, 2016, with puck drop at 5pm!