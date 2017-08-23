The Metropolitan sports briefs: August 23, 2017

MSU DENVER BRIEFS

Athletics department launches Roadrunner Rewards app

The MSU Denver athletics department announced on Aug. 22 that they have added an app to their Roadrunner Rewards program. The app features seven tabs that perform different functions. The tabs include events, rewards, awards leaderboard, Roadrunners social media, video highlights, roadrunners athletics news and a gear store. Students and fans can earn rewards and unique athletic experiences in a variety of ways, including checking into Roadrunner athletics events, sharing Roadrunner news on social media and by downloading and signing up for the app. The app is free, available to everyone and can be downloaded for free on the Google Play store or on the Apple app store.

Tennis still without a head coach

With just about three weeks until their opening competition, the MSU Denver men’s and women’s tennis teams are still without a head coach. Daniel Hangstefer was the coach for both teams last season, but left after the season to take the same position at Ferris State University. Both the men’s and women’s teams won the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference regular season championships last year, the first for the women since 2004 and the first for the men since 2009. The athletics department has confirmed that they expect to make a hire for the position in the next few weeks. The season for both the men and women begins on Sept. 14 at the Regency Athletic Complex in the CSU-Pueblo Duals against the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

Cross Country season set to commence

The MSU Denver men’s and women’s cross country teams are preparing for the beginning of the 2017 season. Trent Mack enters his first year as the head coach of both teams after Nick Maas moved on at the conclusion of the 2016-2017 academic year. The men are returning after finishing the 2016 season in ninth place in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and 12th in the South Central Region. The women finished 2016 in 11th place in the RMAC and 15th in the South Central Region. Their first meet is at Colorado State University on Sept. 1 at the CSU Duals.

NATIONWIDE BRIEFS

Trevor Siemian wins QB battle

Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian has emerged the victor of the much discussed position battle between him and Paxton Lynch, dubbed The Decision 2017 by some circles. Siemian will enter the 2017 campaign as the Broncos’ starter for his second season. Head coach Vance Joseph announced on Aug. 21 that he had made his choice.

“We’re pleased with both guys, but overall the operation of the entire offense, decision-making, ball placement, was more consistent with Trevor,” Joseph told media on Monday.

In two preseason games, Siemian completed 14 of his 18 passes for 144 yards, while Lynch completed 15 of his 22 for a gain of 81 yards. Lynch, a 2016 first round draft pick, will play second fiddle once again after following Siemian’s lead in 2016.

MLB holds first Little League Classic

Amid a crowd of little leaguers, their parents and a comparatively small contingent of fans, the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals competed in the first Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. With the Little League World Series underway, the focus shifted from prospective big leaguers to current ones for one night on Aug. 20. After spending the day with the youth tournament participants, the Pirates and Cardinals donned the colorful Little League-inspired Player’s Weekend uniforms for the first time. They then played a regular season game in front of a modest crowd of 2,596 people. The results of the game were an afterthought as the event was built on the foundations of sportsmanship that are emphasized heavily in Little League, exemplified by the same iconic handshake line that every youth player partakes at the end of every game.

49ers hire first LGBT coach in NFL history

Katie Sowers became the first LGBT coach in the NFL when she was hired by the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 13. She became the second assistant coach in the league when she was brought on, and later publicly came out, breaking a new barrier in doing so. Sowers is responsible for offensive assistant responsibilities, specifically working with wide receivers. In 2016, she interned with the Atlanta Falcons in scouting.