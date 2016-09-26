Women’s golf off to a swinging start

For two weeks straight, the best women golfers in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference have been Roadrunners. Junior Lindsey Gullikson won the 2016-2017 first RMAC Women’s Golfer of the Week award. Freshman Jennifer Hankins kept the streak going for MSU Denver by winning the second award last week.

The recognition comes because of the strong play of the individual players and the women’s golf team as a whole. They began their season Sept. 5-6 at the Farmer’s Insurance Samuel Proal Invite in Pueblo. The Roadrunners finished in second place overall out of a total of 14 teams thanks to a stellar second place finish by Gullikson.

Gullikson finished the tournament with a two day score of 151 strokes, only five strokes behind the 146 score tournament champion Mattye Mason of West Texas A&M recorded.

The season continued Sept. 12-13 in Aurora at the Regis Invitational, and Hankins used the opportunity to make history.

In the process of winning the tournament, Hankins shot a score of 66 in the second round, setting an MSU Denver record and tying an RMAC record for lowest single round. She finished the tournament with a total score of 140, 11 strokes ahead of her nearest competitor. Coach Ben Portie lauded Hankins’ composure after the tournament.