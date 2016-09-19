Broncos brand Colts, open season 2-0

The Denver Broncos hosted their second game of the regular this past Sunday. The Colts invaded the mile high city looking to score an upset. Once the game ended, Indy and their fans simply left upset.

Luck lit up Detroit in week one, scorching the Lions for 385 yards passing, four touchdowns, and no interceptions in a 39-35 defeat. Denver entered the contest as a six point favorite, following the Broncos 21-20 win over Carolina last week. I warned all fantasy footballers to sit Andrew Luck against the Broncos.

Denver’s decadent defense dominated for four quarters. Luck sampled several soil sandwiches, as the Broncos registered five sacks. Von Miller had yet to record a take-down on Luck in previous contests. Miller was not light on providing pressure to Indy’s backfield. Miller starred as the alpha male of a hungry pack of wolves that had their sights set on terrorizing the Colts stable. Miller wrangled Luck to the turf often, ringing up three sacks on the afternoon. His second sack led to Miller stripping Luck, and fellow Bronco Shane Ray played Jonny on the spot, picking up the fumble and strutting 15 yards for a touchdown.

This score put the game away, 34-14, with less than two minutes remaining in the 4th quarter. This was the second defensive score of the game for Denver. The Broncos led 16-13, with roughly 12 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter. Luck and the Colts had an opportunity either take the lead or tie the contest.

Luck dropped back, set his feet, and fired a pass. Pro Bowl cornerback, Aqib Talib, played pirate, intercepting the pass and galloping 46 yards to pay-dirt, increasing the Broncos lead to 23-13.

Andrew Luck’s stat sheet in one word, abysmal. The gunslinger connected on just 21-of-40 passing attempts, with one touchdown and one interception (nine total fantasy football points). Broncos rookie QB Trevor Siemian did not disappoint. Siemian completed 22-of-33 passing attempts with one interception. The donkeys defensive scored two touchdowns, the Colts offense scored two touchdowns.

The Denver offense is headed in the right direction. The Broncos targeted Pro Bowl wide-outs Demaryious Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders a combined 15 targets. Denver dialed-up 33 total passes, 15 of those were intended for either Thomas or Sanders. C.J. Anderson and the Denver offensive line ran the ball well. Anderson was solid running the pigskin with 74 yards on 20 carriers. Rookie running back Devontae Booker gained 46 yards on 9 rushes.

The Broncos travel Northeast to Cincinnati to brawl with the Bengals. Cincy will seek out its first win after dropping games to the Jets and Steelers. Denver squeaked out a 20-17 win in last season’s late December contest.