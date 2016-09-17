NBA Preview: Cavs/Warriors rematch?

Jordan Roland-NBA Annalist

Metmedia Sports Writer

As the new NBA season kicks off next month, the sports world talks up a NBA finals rematch between the Cleveland Cavilers and Golden State Warriors. Let’s say “if” this rematch were to happen, it would be unlike any match up these two teams have previously encountered. As the sports world anticipated Kevin Durant’s blockbuster free agency decision, other teams were under the radar. Other NBA franchises followed suit, signing free agents and completing trades. The signing of Durant sparked an NBA arms race. General Managers want to build powerhouse teams that will compete for a title.

Once Kevin Durant decided to become the third “splash bro” with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, other teams around the league wasted no time in signing players to help give them a better chance of contending for a title. Make no mistake, the Warriors will be a force to reckon with as they also added David West, Javale McGee, and Anderson Varejao. These veterans add depth to Warriors frontcourt. Of course, the Cavilers will be the top dog to beat in the East. The Cavilers historic 3-1 game deficit come back to win the finals, but this year’s journey will not be as easy.

Both team’s present different match-ups at every position, forcing competing teams to add additional pieces to compete at a championship level. This year is no different, however, with all of the different trades and signing of players this off season the question now becomes, who is a threat to the Warriors in the West and the Cavs in the East?

Coming out of the East, the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks pose as the Cavaliers biggest threat. Chicago is prime to compete at a high level even after trading Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah, Paul Gasol, Aaron Brooks, Mike Dunleavy and other valuable players. The Bulls made a huge splash, adding veteran guards Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo. These additions give Jimmy Butler much needed help in forming a three headed monster. The backcourt now has championship experience with the additions of Wade and Rondo. This can put the Bulls over the hump of making it to Eastern Conference Finals.

Chicago has always been the Cavaliers arch nemesis in the Eastern Conference Central Division. The Bulls Roster last season was not enough to defeat Lebron and the Cavaliers whom played in The NBA Finals for the past two seasons to be NBA champions. Now that the Chicago has Rajon Rondo and Dwyane Wade who are both NBA champions, the expectations for the organization are no shorter than a NBA title. The Rivalry between Chicago and Cleveland now becomes bitter sweet, as Lebron James will face-off against his good friend Dwyane Wade. Wade, now has teammates who are capable of controlling a game offensively and defensively to win and become true title contenders.

As far as contenders, here is a break down the New York Knicks. The Knicks added several pieces to provide Carmelo Anthony much needed help. The new lineup may click and become more of a threat to end the Cavs reign compared to the Bulls. New York Knicks added Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah, Brandon Jennings, and Courtney Lee who are all valuable pieces that can make a deep run in the East. On paper the Knick’s look like the best match-up against Cleveland based on match up’s to compete with Cleveland’s one-two punch in Lebron James and Kyrie.